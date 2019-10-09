Consumers' relationship with alcohol: Myths and facts

Alcohol consumption myths

People have their own reasons to consume alcohol, for some it's a party essential, some enjoy it in their own 'private' company and like the Bollywood films have taught us, it's the best "gham bhulane ka zariya' for many. There are a lot of myths about alcohol and its consumption, people often use some random quotes to justify their drinking, while most of us have no clear idea about the facts. So we thought maybe industry experts could help us know more about alcohol consumption effects, we spoke to Varun Jain, who is Director at the NV Group, a Delhi based liquor manufacturer. He gives us real facts and helps to bust myths around liquor and its consumption.

5 Myths about alcohol

1. Myth: It’s OK to get drunk every once in a while.

The truth: Binge drinking is associated with serious health problems trusted Source, including unintentional injuries, cancer, and heart disease. It doesn’t matter how infrequently you do it. If you have four or more drinks (women) or five or more drinks (men) in a single sitting, you’re risking your health.

2. Myth: Drinking is always safe in moderation.

The truth: Moderate alcohol consumption may have some health benefits. However, that doesn’t mean it’s risk-free. For some people, the risks might outweigh the possible benefits. These include people who:

Are pregnant or trying to get pregnant

Take prescription medications that interact with alcohol

Plan to drive or operate machinery

Have heart failure or a weak heart

Have had a stroke

Have liver or pancreatic disease

Have AUD, alcohol dependence, or a family history of either

3. Myth: Wine or beer won’t make you as drunk as hard liquor.

The truth: All types of alcohol contain the same active ingredient. All standard drinks contain the same amount of alcohol. A standard drink includes:

12 ounces (oz.) of beer (5 percent alcohol)

8 to 9 oz. of malt beer (7 percent alcohol)

5 oz. of wine (12 percent alcohol)

1.5 oz. of distilled spirits (40 percent alcohol)

4. Myth: Drinking isn’t a problem as long as you can hold your liquor.

The truth: Being able to drink without feeling the effects could be a sign that you’re developing alcohol tolerance. Over time, regular alcohol use can put you at risk for AUD.

5. Myth: You can sober up quickly with a cup of coffee.

The truth: Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that can make you feel more alert and awake. It doesn’t help your body process alcohol faster. If you’ve been drinking, giving your body time to break down the alcohol in your system is the only way to sober up.

So next time someone uses some random justification for his drinking habit, you know what to tell him.