International Yoga Day: How to do Surya namaskar or Sun salutation and what are its benefits?

International Yoga Day: Surya namaskar or sun salutation is a gesture of showing gratitude to the sun. It is a set of 12 yoga asanas which bring your body, breath and mind together. When performed in the morning, it revitalises your body and refreshes your mind, leaves you feeling energetic throughout the course of the day. Have a look at 5 amazing benefits of Surya Namaskar. On this, International Yoga Day 2019, one must start doing Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation.

How to do Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation?

Various steps and yoga poses included in Surya namaskar

Step 1: Prayer Pose (Pranamasana)

Step 2: Raised arms Pose (Hastottanasana)

Step 3: Standing Forward Bend (Hasta Padasana)

Step 4: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 5: Staff Pose (Dandasana)

Step 6: Salute with Eight parts(Ashtanga Namaskar)

Step 7: Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Step 8: Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Step 9: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 10: Hand to Foot Pose (Hasta Padasana)

Step 11: Raise arm Pose (Hasta Uttanasana)

Step 12: Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Here are some of the amazing benefits of Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation

Weight loss

When it comes to a good cardiovascular workout, somehow yoga is not known to shed an insane number of calories like say a run on the treadmill or a jog in the park. But Surya Namaskara begs to differ. When done at a quick pace; it can boost your metabolism, shed unwanted pounds and work on your abdominal muscles.

Secret to flawless skin

Yes, sun salutations can give you that unmistakable glow that even your best makeup perhaps can’t. You don’t believe us, do you? Well, all you really have to do this try a few fast sun salutations on your yoga mat in the wee hours of the morning. A few days into this routine will make a difference to your skin.

Reduces joint pain

Joint pain is an inevitability. As we grow older, we all end up with joint –pain, right? Wrong! Not when you exercise well and eat well; and by exercising we mean adding Surya Namaskars to your daily routine. This exercise adds strength to your joints and ligaments, as well as your skeletal system. Performing the postures lithely, tones your body and also massages your vital organs.

Detoxifies the body

The quick inhalation and exhalation in a Surya namaskar helps in detoxification. The cells and blood get oxygenated and get rid of the toxic gasses accumulated in the body.

Keeps anxiety and tension away

Have an important meeting coming up today? Try fitting in a few rounds of Surya namaskar. You will not only feel calmer but also will be able to handle things better. Not only that, it also helps your endocrine glands function better, especially the thyroid gland.

