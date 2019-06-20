International Yoga Day 2019: How Yoga helps to live composed life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Internation Yoga day 2019, benefits of yoga

Since the past five years, International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 to aware people about the health benefits of this ancient Indian practice. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', months after PM Narendra Modi had discussed the idea. After a resolution was introduced by India's Ambassador to UN Asoke Mukerji, later which saw that 177 nations joining as co-sponsors, the highest number ever for any General Assembly resolution. It was adopted under the agenda of 'Global Health and Foreign Policy', resolution 69/131 acknowledged that Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well being.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2019 is Climate Action. Yoga word was derived from the Sanskrit word 'Yuji', meaning union. Yoga incorporates breathing exercises, meditation and poses designed to encourage relaxation and reduce stress.

Yoga helps in relieving stress and is known for its ability to ease stress. Various reports have shown that yoga helps to decrease the secretion of stress hormones. A study proves that 10 weeks of yoga helps to improve the quality of life and mental health. It helps to improve heart health and reduce several risk factors for heart disease. Practicing yoga into a healthy lifestyle could help slow the chances of heart disease. Yoga significantly shows a decrease in bad cholesterol. Studies have shown that Yoga can improve the quality of life and reduce symptoms in patients with cancer. A recent study followed women with breast cancer undergoing chemotherapy. Yoga decreased symptoms of chemotherapy, such as nausea and vomiting, while also improved the overall quality of life. Practicing Yoga regularly could help decrease depression. It influences the production of stress hormones in the body. Yoga is a physical exercise that involves different body poses, breathing techniques, and meditation. The therapy may help with depression and your symptoms, such as difficulty concentrating or loss of energy. Incorporating yoga into our daily routine could help promote better sleep. Poor sleep quality has been associated with obesity. Yoga helps in falling asleep faster, sleep longer and felt more well-rested in the morning as compared to those who do not practice yoga.

Acquiring time to practice yoga just for a few minutes every day will be enough to make a noticeable difference when it comes to an individual's health.

Here is a 10 minute morning yoga for beginners!