International Yoga Day 2019: Here are 5 great yoga asanas for pregnant women

Are you expecting a baby? If yes, then your experience will generally include emotions of happiness as well as pain that arise from the sudden cramps. The kicks of the baby are delightful but tiring on the same hand. Pregnancy doesn’t mean that you have to be in your bed whole day long. Exercise just like for a normal person is crucial for pregnant ladies too. It not only helps you in relaxing your mind but also balances the mood swings, relaxes cramps and soothes the nine months followed by smooth labour.

On International Yoga Day 2019, here is a list of 5 great yoga asanas that will help you in during your nine months of pregnancy.

1. Tadasana

The mountain pose happens to be the best yoga asana for pregnant women as it helps in strengthening the spine and easing the back pain.

2. Virbhadrasana

The warrior pose happens to be the best asana for the entire body of a pregnant woman. It helps to strengthen your lower back and keeping your back, chest, and hip muscles right.

3. Trikonasana

Your digestive system gets disturbed while you are expecting a baby. The triangle pose helps in maintaining a balance and helps in making your hips flexible.

4. Uttanasana

The standing forward bend helps in relaxing the legs and back of a pregnant woman.

5. Marjariasana/Bitilasana

The cat/cow pose is something that should be avoided during the first 26 weeks of the pregnancy but later it helps in increasing the blood circulation and strengthening the wrists and shoulders.