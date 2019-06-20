International Yoga Day 2019: Easy and fun toddler yoga poses

Image Source : PIXABY International Yoga Day 2019: 5 easy and fun toddler yoga poses

Yoga is a great way to be able to stretch, relax, focus, meditate, and do exercise all at the same time. It is an ancient practice that is extremely popular today. There are many videos, books, and classes at various gyms across the country that allow you to learn yoga, and grow in your yoga capabilities. Yoga is also a great activity for kids. Toddler yoga is a great way to get your children started with yoga, giving your child a fun activity to do while also teaching them something that can keep them active, and help to prevent your child from becoming obese. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2019. here are some easy and fun toddler yoga poses.

Mountain pose

This pose is particularly simple as it only involves standing up straight, with your arms either at your sides or overhead.

Downward facing dog pose for toddlers

Downward facing dog

This one is fun for toddlers and easy to do. Toddlers are constantly observing everything around them, and having their hands on the floor, heads upside down, and looking through their legs can help them see their surroundings from yet another different perspective.

Cat pose for toddler

Cat pose

The cat pose is a gentle kneading for the back and core.

Giraffe pose

This is a great exercise for balance, especially when your baby is just learning to walk. It is simple and fun to do.