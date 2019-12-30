Intermittent fasting could be your answer to boring diet regime for weight loss

Intermittent fasting can help you improve the body's metabolism

If you are one of those who find diet food too boring and can’t actually follow it? Then maybe intermittent fasting could be a solution to your weight problems. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, intermittent fasting could yield health benefits from lower cholesterol to reduced stress. Intermittent fasting which actually means alternating between a certain period of eating and not eating can primarily be categorized into two different types. According to co-author Mark Mattson, a neuroscience professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, one type restricts people from eating food to six to eight hours a day while the other limits people to one moderated meal two days a week.

The eating patterns adapted in this process can increase your body's resistance to stress and help improve blood sugar regulations and manage your blood pressure and resting heart rates. Mark Mattson has quoted several studies published while making these claims in his study.

He added that adding more information about intermittent fasting to medical schools’ programs in addition to regular diet advice could also help make people more aware

Intermittent fasting changes a person’s metabolism, the body adapts to the scarcity of food and uses the stored sugar to convert fat into energy.

However, Mattson warned that the diet plan is not suitable for everyone. Mattson said, "Intermittent fasting may not be a good diet for diabetic patients on medications and/or the insulin that could have swings in blood sugar," Mintz said. "Intermittent fasting is not for older patients. Hypoglycemia needs to be watched, which can lead to falls."