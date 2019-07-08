Image Source : PIXABY Embrace healthy lifestyle with fitness expert: Exclusive tips

A healthy lifestyle and wellbeing is the need of the hour, especially in this highly competitive and hectic world. A good guide who can help you in making healthier choices by encouraging you to work hard and never give up is what you should be looking for. US-based fitness expert Guru Mann, who is organizing finess campaign at Noida, can aid in becoming your ultimate fitness guide.

Guru Mann, a highly certified fitness professional from California, US, is spreading the word about fitness and health through his videos on Facebook, YouTube and other social mediums. In collaboration with T-Series, he has launched many fitness videos that are ardently followed by Millions.

Guru Mann

He is well known as the fitness Guru who always motivates his followers to maintain good health by hosting free events all over India followed by his Mission of creating a fit India & to create awareness towards health and fitness whether it is a fat loss programme or muscle building he has always doles out information on variety of fitness topics ranging from burning body fat to gaining muscles, and from nutrition knowledge to different work out plans, without charging a single penny from the people.

It has been the journey of last 21 years. He is working hard , putting his efforts and visiting every corner of the country to motivate people to stay fit . He is a certified advanced fitness trainer, certified nutrition specialist and certified strength , conditioning specialist.

Guru Mann is also the founder of GMSA fitness academy which is affiliated by govt. of India. With an emerging set up at 10 locations in India & has diet plans for almost all the common diseases like Cholesterol, Diabetes, Arthritis, Blood Pressure, Liver Disease, Thyroid and more which are working miraculously.

He has massive fan following not only because of his personality but because of his inner soul which has changed many lives and he is continuously working hard towards his mission. He has grabbed many awards like “emerging nutrition brand of the year 2018” being “The Founder of GM Nutrition” and logged his name in Guinness book of world records.

Guru Mann

His selfless contribution of this social cause towards nation is commendable..

Every successful person has a story behind his success, it requires a lot of hard work , Time , Patience and a positive approach to reach out the place where he is. His inspiring journey not only motivates people for Health and fitness but also helps in stress management which is the problem area in today’s era.

Guru Mann

People can meet him on his Live events where the entries are free of cost , they can interact with this inspirational person , discuss their problems , health issues and take guidance from him on exercises related to stress management , nutrition plan & can learn how to maintain physical as well as mental health