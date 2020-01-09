Can't tolerate boring diet plans? Here's how you can control weight with your 'regular' food

Ditch diet food for these 'diet' regular foods

The new year feels have started going off and if you still want to stick to your resolution of getting fitter in the new year, we have some advice from the experts. Exercises mean nothing if you are not following it up with proper diet and it could be a heavy task at times. To stick to those boring, tasteless food items it takes a lot of effort. So is there any substitute for that? Well, there is if you are seriously interested in shedding those extra kilos that you put on while overeating this winter.

Celebrity dietitian and nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's '12-week fitness project' aims to give back control back to the people o choose their 'diet food'. The program may sound unreal given its benefits, but it actually worked when it was tried on over 1.25 lakh people in over 40 countries.

The diet plan is very manageable and sustainable in the current busy lifestyles of people. The claim is that this diet will start showing results in just 10 days of its practice. People will report better sleep, less bloating, more energy, and be on the path to losing those inches in a sustainable manner.

Meal Plan