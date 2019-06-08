Image Source : INSTAGRAM Birthday Special: 5 Fitness routines Shilpa Shetty swears by for her perfect bod

No one can deny that Shilpa Shetty has got the best body in the industry. Whenever she makes an appearance, people just can’t stop but staring at her endlessly. Be it the magic she spreads in a saree or in a casual outfit, her curves compliment anything and everything she opts to wear. And the lady has worked really hard to achieve that. The world knows that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness freak. But rather than indulging herself with tiring cardio session, Shilpa is more inclined towards yoga and healthy eating to maintain that blessed figure. She even has a health website called Shilpa Shetty Wellness Series where she posts various videos of her workout sessions. Not just on the website but Mrs Kundra keeps her fans updated with healthy exercise routines on her social media handles as well. On her 44th birthday, let's have a look at her crazy fitness regimes that she keeps sharing with her fans.

Shilpa has started the trend of #ShilpaKaMantra on social media and posts regular tips on keeping fit. This is her way of spreading awareness of healthy living. Here are five videos that the actress swears by to maintain her drool worthy curves and perfect body.

Yoga With Family

On Mother's Day, Shilpa Shetty revealed her big secret. Well, as they say, a family that works out together stays together. Shilpa shared a video of doing yoga asanas with her mother and son Viaan. Looks like, this is the secret to her happy and healthy life.

Headstand

Shilpa urges her fans to be consistent and take up the exercise as a part of their daily routine. She says, “Consistency is the key to Mastery..Discipline isn’t glamorous but will always be effective in the long run. 15 yrs ago affected with a C4 C5 neck injury (and thought I would never be able attempt this) .. but kept at it.. consistently..Cause I am a warrior.. aiming to hit the bullseye”

Mix It Up

Shilpa even likes to mix up her exercises. Well, if it works to give her that body, it is worth the time. Shilpa says, “Sarvangasana and Dandasana inspired killer core workout.” The lady tries to push her limits every day.

Partner Workout

Shilpa shares, "Partner workout day, #Tricepdips with weights (#viaanrajkundra). Need more muscle and strength than you think to handle kids especially boys.. Ufff!!( All the moms out there will know what I mean) But lovvvveee every bit"

Couple Workout