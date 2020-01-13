5 food items that you must intake to increase immunity

From eggs to berries 5 food readily available food items that can help you boost your immunity

Being fit and healthy has become an upscale ask. The daily busy routines and hustles of life have made us more prone to various diseases. Diet, which is the most important thing for a fit lifestyle is often neglected by many because it becomes difficult to follow a routine diet. Our general resistance and immunity to disease have fallen sharply in recent times. However, we can improve the quality of our diet and boost our immunity by making small changes in our daily food intake. We list down food items that you must intake to build a better immunity to various diseases.

Berries

So, this small fruit serves a large purpose. Berries contain a high dose of disease-resistant antioxidants. A U.S. research stated blueberries top the list of fruits rich in antioxidants, followed by cranberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries. The color of the berries comes from the anthocyanin pigment, an antioxidant that helps to neutralize "free radicals" (cell-damaging molecules) that can lead to chronic diseases including cancer and heart disease.

Dairy

All that while when your mother asked you to finish up your milk glass, she had a vision behind it. Dairy products including milk are a rich source of calcium that helps to keeps your bones strong but that’s not all it also is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals- a key to fighting osteoporosis disease. Recent researches have shown a trend that dairy product could also be very useful in losing weight. Studies suggest that intaking three daily servings of dairy products in controlled quantity may boost your weight loss process

Green leafy vegetables

If you ever watched Popeye, you know spinach is good to eat for your body. Spinach and other dark leafy vegetable are loaded with vitamins, minerals, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants among other things. A Harvard study had claimed that eating magnesium-rich food items can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Eggs

It’s like stating the obvious but eggs are a pure treasure for your body. Eggs are loaded with high-quality protein arotinoids lutein, choline, and xanthine. Consumption of eggs keeps you away from eye-related problems. Eggs are important for eye health and help you prevent age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in older people.

Nuts

No, we haven't gone 'nuts' and we know nuts are full of fat however, its all good fat with low cholesterol level that keep you away from heart disease. In addition, nuts are a good source of protein, fiber, selenium, vitamin E, and vitamin A. Taking nuts in small portions a day can boost your energy and keep you charged for the day