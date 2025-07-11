World Rum Day: Sip on these refreshing DIY rum cocktails to amp up your weekend Celebrate World Rum Day in style! Try these refreshing DIY rum cocktails to elevate your weekend vibes. Get mixing and enjoy the perfect blend of rum, flavour, and fun!

New Delhi:

When it comes to timeless spirits, rum never goes out of style. With World Rum Day landing on a weekend, there’s no better excuse to slow down and sip on something smooth. Whether you're enjoying a quiet moment, hosting a laid-back hangout, or channelling those easy island vibes — it's the perfect time to bring out a true classic.

From punchy citrus blends to smooth, smoky sips, these easy-to-make cocktail creations with McDowell’s X Series Citron Rum and Dark Rum are here to mix things up and make this World Rum Day 2025 memorable.

1. Kairi-Daiquiri

Ingredients and volume

Citron Rum – 45 ml

Raw Mango Syrup – 30 ml

Lime Juice – 15 ml

Method

Add all ingredients to the shaker.

Shake with ice and double strain.

Garnish: Salt Rim

Served In: Coupe Glass

2. Spiked Citron Chai

Ingredients and volume

Citron Rum – 45 ml

Black Tea – 120 ml

Simple Syrup – 15 ml

Method

Add ice and pour in the ingredients.

Stir, garnish and serve.

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Served In: Highball Glass

3. Citronito

Ingredients and volume

Citron Rum – 45 ml

Mint Syrup – 15 ml

Lime Juice – 15 ml

Soda – 15 ml

Method

Build up and Stir

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Served In: Highball Glass

4. Xcream Colada

Ingredients and volume

Dark Rum – 60 ml

Pineapple Chunks – 15 Pcs

Coconut Cream – 60 ml

Vanilla Ice Cream – 1 Scoop

Method

Add ingredients into a blender with some ice.

Blend till thick and creamy.

Garnish: Pineapple wedge

Served In: Hurricane Glass

