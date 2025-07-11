Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Food
  4. World Rum Day: Sip on these refreshing DIY rum cocktails to amp up your weekend

World Rum Day: Sip on these refreshing DIY rum cocktails to amp up your weekend

Celebrate World Rum Day in style! Try these refreshing DIY rum cocktails to elevate your weekend vibes. Get mixing and enjoy the perfect blend of rum, flavour, and fun!

Sip on these refreshing DIY rum cocktails
Sip on these refreshing DIY rum cocktails Image Source : Social
Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

When it comes to timeless spirits, rum never goes out of style.  With World Rum Day landing on a weekend, there’s no better excuse to slow down and sip on something smooth. Whether you're enjoying a quiet moment, hosting a laid-back hangout, or channelling those easy island vibes — it's the perfect time to bring out a true classic.

From punchy citrus blends to smooth, smoky sips, these easy-to-make cocktail creations with McDowell’s X Series Citron Rum and Dark Rum are here to mix things up and make this World Rum Day 2025 memorable.

1. Kairi-Daiquiri

Ingredients and volume

Citron Rum – 45 ml

Raw Mango Syrup – 30 ml

Lime Juice – 15 ml

Method

  • Add all ingredients to the shaker.
  • Shake with ice and double strain.
  • Garnish: Salt Rim
  • Served In: Coupe Glass

2. Spiked Citron Chai

Ingredients and volume

Citron Rum – 45 ml

Black Tea – 120 ml

Simple Syrup – 15 ml

Method

  • Add ice and pour in the ingredients.
  • Stir, garnish and serve.
  • Garnish: Lime Wedge
  • Served In: Highball Glass

3. Citronito

Ingredients and volume

Citron Rum – 45 ml

Mint Syrup – 15 ml

Lime Juice – 15 ml

Soda – 15 ml

Method

  • Build up and Stir
  • Garnish: Mint Sprig
  • Served In: Highball Glass

4. Xcream Colada

Ingredients and volume

Dark Rum – 60 ml

Pineapple Chunks – 15 Pcs

Coconut Cream – 60 ml

Vanilla Ice Cream – 1 Scoop

Method

  • Add ingredients into a blender with some ice.
  • Blend till thick and creamy.
  • Garnish: Pineapple wedge
  • Served In: Hurricane Glass

ALSO READ: Better function to reduced damage: Here's how black coffee benefits your liver, know how much to drink

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section
Rum Cocktail Weekend Diy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\