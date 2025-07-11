World Rum Day: Sip on these refreshing DIY rum cocktails to amp up your weekend

When it comes to timeless spirits, rum never goes out of style. With World Rum Day landing on a weekend, there’s no better excuse to slow down and sip on something smooth. Whether you're enjoying a quiet moment, hosting a laid-back hangout, or channelling those easy island vibes — it's the perfect time to bring out a true classic.
From punchy citrus blends to smooth, smoky sips, these easy-to-make cocktail creations with McDowell’s X Series Citron Rum and Dark Rum are here to mix things up and make this World Rum Day 2025 memorable.
1. Kairi-Daiquiri
Ingredients and volume
Citron Rum – 45 ml
Raw Mango Syrup – 30 ml
Lime Juice – 15 ml
Method
- Add all ingredients to the shaker.
- Shake with ice and double strain.
- Garnish: Salt Rim
- Served In: Coupe Glass
2. Spiked Citron Chai
Ingredients and volume
Citron Rum – 45 ml
Black Tea – 120 ml
Simple Syrup – 15 ml
Method
- Add ice and pour in the ingredients.
- Stir, garnish and serve.
- Garnish: Lime Wedge
- Served In: Highball Glass
3. Citronito
Ingredients and volume
Citron Rum – 45 ml
Mint Syrup – 15 ml
Lime Juice – 15 ml
Soda – 15 ml
Method
- Build up and Stir
- Garnish: Mint Sprig
- Served In: Highball Glass
4. Xcream Colada
Ingredients and volume
Dark Rum – 60 ml
Pineapple Chunks – 15 Pcs
Coconut Cream – 60 ml
Vanilla Ice Cream – 1 Scoop
Method
- Add ingredients into a blender with some ice.
- Blend till thick and creamy.
- Garnish: Pineapple wedge
- Served In: Hurricane Glass
