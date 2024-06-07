World Poha Day 2024: Maharashtrian style perfect poha recipe for evening snack

Poha, a traditional Indian dish made from flattened rice, holds a special place in the hearts and taste buds of many. Today, on World Poha Day 2024, let's embark on a culinary journey into the heart of Maharashtra to explore the secrets behind the perfect Maharashtrian-style poha recipe, ideal for a delightful evening snack.
The significance of Poha:
Poha, also known as flattened rice or beaten rice, is a versatile ingredient cherished across India, especially in Maharashtra. This humble yet flavorful dish is not just a snack but a culinary heritage that has been passed down through generations. Its simplicity belies its nutritional value and taste, making it a popular choice for breakfast, brunch, or a light meal anytime during the day.
World Poha Day 2024: History
Flattened rice, also known as chura, has been a staple food in the Gangetic belt for many generations. It has a rich history, with stories like that of Krishna and Sudama, where Sudama offered a few handfuls of chura to Krishna and received great wealth in return. In Kolkata, jhal muri gained popularity as a street snack as it made its way from the rural areas to the metropolitan city during the British colonial period, becoming a meal for the working class. Poha also stems from this tradition of lightly seasoning flattened or puffed rice and consuming it as a satisfying snack or meal.
Maharashtrian style poha recipe:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of thick poha (flattened rice)
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 1 large potato, diced into small cubes
- 2-3 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup fresh green peas
- 1/4 cup peanuts
- 8-10 curry leaves
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- Sugar (optional)
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
- Lemon wedges for serving
Instructions:
- Rinse the poha under running water until it becomes soft. Drain excess water and set it aside.
- Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.
- Add cumin seeds, peanuts, and curry leaves. Sauté until the peanuts turn golden brown.
- Add chopped onions, green chillies, and diced potatoes. Cook until the potatoes are tender.
- Add turmeric powder, salt, and sugar (if using). Mix well.
- Add the fresh green peas and cook for a few more minutes until they are tender.
- Now, add the soaked poha to the pan. Gently mix everything together, ensuring that the poha is coated evenly with the spices.
- Cover the pan and let it cook for 3-4 minutes on low heat, allowing the flavours to meld.
- Remove the lid, sprinkle some fresh coriander leaves, and give it a gentle stir.
- Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side for that extra tangy kick.
