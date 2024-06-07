World Poha Day 2024: Maharashtrian style perfect poha recipe for evening snack

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Maharashtrian style perfect poha recipe for evening snack

Poha, a traditional Indian dish made from flattened rice, holds a special place in the hearts and taste buds of many. Today, on World Poha Day 2024, let's embark on a culinary journey into the heart of Maharashtra to explore the secrets behind the perfect Maharashtrian-style poha recipe, ideal for a delightful evening snack.

The significance of Poha:

Poha, also known as flattened rice or beaten rice, is a versatile ingredient cherished across India, especially in Maharashtra. This humble yet flavorful dish is not just a snack but a culinary heritage that has been passed down through generations. Its simplicity belies its nutritional value and taste, making it a popular choice for breakfast, brunch, or a light meal anytime during the day.

World Poha Day 2024: History

Flattened rice, also known as chura, has been a staple food in the Gangetic belt for many generations. It has a rich history, with stories like that of Krishna and Sudama, where Sudama offered a few handfuls of chura to Krishna and received great wealth in return. In Kolkata, jhal muri gained popularity as a street snack as it made its way from the rural areas to the metropolitan city during the British colonial period, becoming a meal for the working class. Poha also stems from this tradition of lightly seasoning flattened or puffed rice and consuming it as a satisfying snack or meal.

Maharashtrian style poha recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups of thick poha (flattened rice)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 large potato, diced into small cubes

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh green peas

1/4 cup peanuts

8-10 curry leaves

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Sugar (optional)

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions:

Rinse the poha under running water until it becomes soft. Drain excess water and set it aside. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add cumin seeds, peanuts, and curry leaves. Sauté until the peanuts turn golden brown. Add chopped onions, green chillies, and diced potatoes. Cook until the potatoes are tender. Add turmeric powder, salt, and sugar (if using). Mix well. Add the fresh green peas and cook for a few more minutes until they are tender. Now, add the soaked poha to the pan. Gently mix everything together, ensuring that the poha is coated evenly with the spices. Cover the pan and let it cook for 3-4 minutes on low heat, allowing the flavours to meld. Remove the lid, sprinkle some fresh coriander leaves, and give it a gentle stir. Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side for that extra tangy kick.

