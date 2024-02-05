World Nutella Day 2024: Five mouth-watering recipes for hazelnut-chocolate spread lovers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 mouth-watering Nutella recipes.

It’s that time of the year again – World Nutella Day! For all the hazelnut-chocolate spread lovers out there, February 5th is a day to celebrate and indulge in all things Nutella. And as we approach World Nutella Day 2024, what better way to celebrate than with some delicious and mouth-watering recipes? Whether you prefer to spread it on toast, dip fruits in it, or eat it straight from the jar (we don’t judge), these five recipes are sure to satisfy all your Nutella cravings.

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

Start your day off on a sweet note with this decadent breakfast recipe. To create a sandwich, take two slices of bread and spread a generous amount of Nutella in between them. In a shallow bowl, beat together an egg, a splash of milk, and a dash of cinnamon. Dip the sandwich in the egg mixture, making sure to coat both sides. Heat a pan over medium heat and add a pat of butter. Place the sandwich in the pan and cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve with a dusting of powdered sugar and extra Nutella on top.

Nutella Banana Muffins

Upgrade your classic banana muffins with a swirl of Nutella in the batter. In a mixing bowl, mash three ripe bananas and mix in 1/3 cup of melted butter, 1/3 cup of sugar, and an egg. In a separate bowl, combine 1 ½ cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, ½ teaspoon of baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture until just combined. Fill muffin cups halfway with the batter, then add a dollop of Nutella on top. Use a toothpick to swirl the Nutella into the batter. Bake at 375 degrees for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Nutella Cheesecake Bars

This Nutella twist on a classic dessert is a must-try for all the cheesecake lovers out there. Start by making a graham cracker crust by combining 1 ½ cups of crushed graham crackers, ¼ cup of sugar, and 1/3 cup of melted butter. Press the mixture into a greased 9x9 inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. In a mixing bowl, beat together 8 ounces of softened cream cheese, ¼ cup of sugar, and 1 egg until smooth. Pour the mixture over the crust and swirl in ½ cup of Nutella. Bake for an additional 20 minutes, or until the centre is set. Let cool before cutting into bars and serving.

Nutella Pretzel Bites

This sweet and salty combination is a match made in heaven. Start by rolling out pre-made pizza dough on a floured surface and spread a layer of Nutella on top. Cut the dough into small squares and place a pretzel stick in the centre of each one. Roll up the dough around the pretzel stick and pinch the ends to seal it shut. Place the pretzel bites on a baking sheet and brush with melted butter. Bake at 375 degrees for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve with extra Nutella for dipping.

Nutella Hot Chocolate

End your day with a warm and cosy mug of Nutella hot chocolate. Heat 1 cup of milk (your choice of dairy or non-dairy) in a saucepan until it starts to simmer. Whisk in 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder and 2 tablespoons of Nutella until fully combined. Pour into a mug and top with whipped cream, marshmallows, and a drizzle of Nutella for an extra indulgent treat.

So, grab a jar or two of Nutella and get ready to indulge in all its deliciousness on this special day. Happy World Nutella Day!

