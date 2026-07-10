Celebrate World Kebab Day with Chef Kunal Kapur's crispy dahi ke kebab recipe

New Delhi:

World Kebab Day is an excellent opportunity to enjoy one of the most popular starters from around the world. Even though kebabs are often thought of as meaty and flavourful dishes, they can also be made with vegetables. One of the most popular vegetarian kebab recipes is the crispy and delicious dahi ke kebab.

For those who want to enjoy this delicacy in the comfort of their own homes, here's a simple recipe for restaurant-style dahi ke kebabs shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur. This mouth-watering dish combines hung curd, paneer, cheese and other ingredients that are sure to delight your taste buds.

Ingredients

1½ cups hung curd

Chopped onions

Chopped green chillies

Chopped ginger

Salt

Black salt

Toasted cumin powder

Fried onions

Grated paneer

Grated cheese

Roasted gram flour (besan)

Breadcrumbs

Oil, for deep frying

How to make dahi ke kebab

Step 1: Make the filling

In a large bowl, mix the hung curd, chopped onions, green chillies, ginger, salt, black salt, toasted cumin powder, fried onions, grated paneer, grated cheese and roasted gram flour.

Mix everything well until you get a smooth, homogeneous mixture.

Step 2: Shape the kebabs

Using two spoons, shape the mixture into smooth, round balls.

Step 3: Coat with breadcrumbs

Coat each kebab with breadcrumbs. This will help create a crispy coating after frying.

Step 4: Fry the kebabs

Heat the oil in a deep pan, then carefully add the kebabs and fry until they turn golden brown.

Step 5: Serving suggestion

Use a slotted spoon to remove the kebabs from the pan and drain the excess oil on a paper towel. Serve the kebabs with mint chutney, tamarind chutney or tomato ketchup.

With World Kebab Day celebrating one of the world's favourite foods, what better time than now to prepare this delicious vegetarian variation in your own kitchen? Chef Kunal Kapur's dahi ke kebabs are crispy, flavourful and indulgent, making them the perfect choice for family gatherings, special occasions or evening snacks.

Don't celebrate the day alone; call your loved ones over and make plans for the day. After all, nothing cements a friendship better than kebabs!

Also read: Rainy days call for Chef Kunal Kapur's crispy corn pakoras, check out the recipe