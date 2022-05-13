World Cocktail Day: 10 easy recipes to beat the summer heat by crafting some palate-pleasing drinks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Little did we know two centuries ago that cocktails will evolve from just being the celebratory element at events to a drink we enjoy on a regular basis. Since May 13, 1806, when the term "cocktail" was formally defined, the day has been celebrated with easily accessible ingredients that can be mixed with your favourite spirit, whether it be scotch, vodka, or gin. This World Cocktail Day, embrace your inner mixologist and beat the summer heat by crafting some palate-pleasing cocktails from Beam Suntory, Diageo India, Belvedere, Hennessy, Fairmont Jaipur and Glenmorangie. A flavour to impact, a glass of these treats is bound to soothe your palettes.

Soul Reviver, Fairmont Signature I by Anjum, Fairmont Jaipur

INGREDIENTS:

. The Botanist Islay gin 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)

. Patron Silver Tequila 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)

. Cointreau 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)

. white wine 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)

. Blackberry syrup 1/4 OZ (7 1/2 ML)

. Lemon juice 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)

. Garnish lemon wheel

PREPARATION:

. Combine Botanist Islay dry gin, patron silver, Cointreau, white wine, lemon juice, blackberry syrup, and absinthe (For rinse) in a cocktail shaker. Add ice cubes until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a lemon twist if desired.

. Based on the Corpse Reviver, a drink whose popularity soared with its appearance in The Savoy Cocktail Book in 1930, this version is equally adept at livening up the mood. Blackberries and lemon juice provide a burst of sweet and sour, while a masterful mix of Botanist gin, Patron Silver, Cointreau, and white wine is poured into an absinthe rinse. If this doesn't kick-start one's heart, little else will.

Derby Bird I By Anjum, Fairmont Jaipur

INGREDIENTS:

Fairmont Signature recipe

. Woodford Reserve Bourbon 1 1/2 OZ (45 ML)

. Campari 3/4 OZ (22 1/2 ML)

. Simple syrup (1:1) 1/2 OZ (15 ML)

. Lemon juice 1/2 OZ (15 ML)

. Orange juice 1 1/2 OZ (45 ML)

. Garnish mint sprig

PREPARATION:

. In a cocktail shaker fill half of the ice, pour the Woodford reserve bourbon whiskey, Campari, orange and lime juices, and simple syrup, shake it vigorously and strain into a highball glass with crushed ice, garnish with a pineapple wedge adorned with fresh mint sprig.

. Watching the birds; flit about while sitting at the Aviary Bar, Kuala Lumpur was a moment in time, never to be repeated. The Jungle Bird was the bar's signature cocktail and the inspiration behind this drink. Woodford Reserve bourbon happily pairs with Campari and orange and lemon juices for a cocktail that recalls the tiki kitsch of the 1970s, with a fresh and modern vibe.

Roku Gin's Early Autumn I Beam Suntory

. For chocolate lovers, Beam Suntory India has something which will course the aroma of chocolate through your nose followed by the rise of Sansho pepper in Roku. Specially curated for you, this shake can be easily prepared at home.

INGREDIENTS:

ROKU

. Chocolate Liqueur

. Heavy Cream

PREPARATION:

. Add 40ml of ROKU, 20 ml of Chocolate Liqueur and 20 ml of Heavy Cream. Shake well and enjoy your evening.

Jim Beam Orange Crush I Beam Suntory

. With an elegant, smooth and refined bourbon experience specially crafted by Beam Suntory India, this cocktail is for the ones who desire the bright, juicy flavour of oranges along with the light char of a bourbon.

INGREDIENTS:

. Jim Beam Orange 1.5 ml

. Orange juice 0.5 ml

. Lemon juice 0.75 ml

. Simple syrup 0.5 ml

. Soda water

. Orange wedge and mint sprig for garnish

PREPARATION:

. Add all ingredients (except soda water) to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Collins glass over ice. Top with soda water and gently stir.

Oaksmith Assam I Beam Suntory

. Be it a sweaty Summer morning or a shivering chilly winter night, Chai is the ultimate solution for all the Indians. For all the tea lovers, Beam Suntory India brings you a specially curated recipe using premium Oaksmith to keep you on your toes in an Indian Style.

INGREDIENTS:

. Oaksmith Gold 50ml

. Black Pepper and Ginger Syrup 25ml

. Kali Neemu Juice(Black Lime Juice) 20ml

. Carbonated Orthodox Assam Tea Brew 200ml

PREPARATION:

. In a Soda syphon, add the tea and black pepper, and ginger syrup and charge with one CO2 charger.

. Now in a tall glass with ice, add Oaksmith Gold and stir to chill the whisky.

. Now top up the glass with carbonated ginger and Black Pepper Assam Tea Soda. Garnish with a slice of Kaali Neemu.

Glenmorangie X India

A fresh and TROPICAL highball.

INGREDIENTS:

. Glenmorangie 50ml X

. Fresh Lime Juice 10ml

. Honey Water 10ml

. Tender Coconut Water 50ml

. Sparkling Water or Club Soda

. Mint sprig to garnish

PREPARATION:

. Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie, lime juice, honey water and tender coconut water. Stir and fill more ice if necessary. Top with club soda or sparkling water, stir and garnish with a mint sprig.

Glenmorangie X Sour

Silky take on the sour. Easy to mix, and deliciously striking to serve.

INGREDIENTS:

. Glenmorangie 50ml X

. Lemon Juice 25ml

. Maple Syrup 20ml

PREPARATION:

. Pour X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice and maple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Fill it with ice and shake. Strain into a champagne saucer, and garnish with a cherry.

. Feeling adventurous? Add half an egg white into the shaker to give your sour an even silkier texture.

The Hennessy Ginger Cocktail

. Hennessy and Ginger is the right drink for any time of the day or evening. The spice of the ginger ale brings out the natural spice of Hennessy V.S.

INGREDIENTS:

. 40 ml Hennessy Very Special

. 100 ml Ginger Ale

PREPARATION:

. Pour the Hennessy cognac into a highball glass.

. Add ice cubes to fill the glass.

. Top with ginger ale.

. Garnish with a lime wedge or slices of fresh ginger.

Tanqueray Basil I By Ajay Nayyar, Brand Ambassador, Diageo India

INGREDIENTS:

. Tanqueray London Dry Gin 45ml

. Basil 5 to 6 Leaves

. Honey 1 TSP

. Lime Juice 10ml

PREPARATION:

. Add 4 cubes of ice along with all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake well

. Double strain the liquid into the glass

. Garnish and serve

. GLASSWARE: Old Fashioned Glass

. GARNISH: Lime Wheel or Basil Sprig

Belvedere Lakeside

A light and vibrant Collins style drink, displaying the floral character of Belvedere Lake Bartezek, bound by hints of earthiness and fresh green cucumber.

INGREDIENTS:

. Belvedere Lake Bartezek 45 ml

. Fino Sherry 15 ml

. Fresh Lemon Juice 25 ml

. Honey Water (1:1) 25 ml

. Cucumber 2 chunks

. Lemon Juice (optional) 10 ml

. Cucumber slice to garnish

. Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled coupette. Garnish.