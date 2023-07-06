World Chocolate Day 2023: Cookies to brownies, easy recipes to enjoy the sweet treat

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On World Chocolate Day 2023, try these easy and quick recipes to savour the sweet treat.

Happy World Chocolate Day everyone! It’s the sweetest holiday of the year and what better way to celebrate than trying out a few delicious recipes that will fill your home with the sweet smell of chocolate? Whether you’re a chocolate lover or you just want to make something special for the day, these five easy recipes are sure to bring some joy to your celebration.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe is simple to follow and sure to please any chocoholic. All you need is some butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and of course, chocolate chips. Simply beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl until light and fluffy, then add in the eggs one at a time. Then add in the vanilla extract and mix until combined. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add this dry mixture to the wet ingredients and mix until combined. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips and you are done. Preheat your oven and then bake for 12-14 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Enjoy with a glass of milk or a scoop of ice cream for an extra special treat.

Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Take a saucepan and then start by melting butter and chocolate together over low heat. Once melted, stir in sugar and mix until combined. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, then add this mixture to the wet ingredients and combine until smooth. Grease the pan with butter or cooking spray and then pour in the brownie batter. Bake at 350 degrees °F for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let cool before cutting into squares or rectangles for an easy dessert that everyone will love.

Chocolate Bark

This recipe requires just four ingredients: white chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, chopped nuts (almonds are great), and dried fruit (cranberries are perfect). Start by lining a pan with parchment paper; then in a double boiler or microwave-safe bowl, melt the white chocolate chips until smooth (for best results use 1 cup of white chips). Pour melted white chocolate into the prepared pan and spread evenly; sprinkle chopped nuts and dried fruit over top evenly before placing the pan in the fridge for about 15 minutes to let the white chocolate cool and harden slightly. Once cooled slightly, melt dark chocolate chips using the same method as above; then pour melted dark chocolate over the top of the cooled white chocolate layer in a pan. Swirl chocolates together with a knife then sprinkle over top with more chopped nuts and dried fruit; place back in the fridge for about 15 minutes to let cool completely before breaking into pieces to enjoy.

Chocolate Fondue

This simple yet decadent recipe requires only three ingredients: semisweet or dark chocolate chips (2 cups), heavy cream (1/3 cup), and liqueur of your choice (1 tablespoon). Begin by adding cream to a saucepan over medium heat; once the cream starts to simmer add in the liqueur of your choice. Remove from heat then add in chocolate chips; stir until melted together and let cool slightly before transferring to a fondue pot or bowl (you can also use a slow cooker). Serve with fresh fruit such as strawberries, bananas or apples for dipping – simply skewer pieces of fruit onto fondue forks or skewers then dip into melted chocolate fondue.

Read More Lifestyle News