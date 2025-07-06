World Biryani Day 2025: Here's how you can make flavourful biryani at home in no time Everyone loves a good biryani, but what if you can make it at home in no time. While ordering in is always an option, you can also make biryani at home that easy and also flavourful. Here is a easy 30-minute chicken biryani recipe.

World Biryani Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of July. This year, it is being celebrated today, July 6. Biryani is a dish that is loved by people, not just across the subcontinent but also the world. The spices, meat and rice come together to create the perfect dish.

Everyone loves a good biryani, but what if you can make it at home in no time. While ordering in is always an option, you can also make biryani at home that easy and also flavourful. Here is a easy 30-minute chicken biryani recipe.

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Use Basmati Rice – Soak It for 20 Minutes

Long-grain basmati rice gives that signature biryani texture. Soaking helps it cook faster and stay fluffy. Use a 1:1.5 ratio of rice to water in quick recipes.

Choose Boneless Chicken for Faster Cooking

Boneless, small chicken pieces cook in under 15 minutes, ideal for this recipe. Marinate the chicken for 10 minutes while prepping other ingredients for extra flavour.

Quick Marinade

Ingredients: ½ cup yogurt, 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, ½ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp red chili powder, 1 tsp garam masala, Salt to taste. The marinade tenderises the chicken and gives a rich flavour.

Use Fried Onions

Crispy golden onions add authentic depth. Using pre-fried onions saves time without compromising taste.

One-Pot Method

Saute whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom) in oil/ghee.

Add marinated chicken, cook until sealed.

Add soaked rice and water.

Layer with fried onions, chopped mint & coriander.

Cover and cook on low heat for 15–20 minutes.

Don’t Skip the Garnish!

Add a drizzle of ghee, more fried onions, fresh mint, coriander, and a squeeze of lime after cooking. These help to elevate both the aroma and the final taste of the dish.

Quick Ingredient List (Serves 2–3)

1 cup basmati rice (soaked)

250g boneless chicken

½ cup yogurt

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Whole spices (1 bay leaf, 2 cloves, 1 cinnamon stick, 2 cardamoms)

1 large onion (thinly sliced or store-bought fried onions)

Fresh mint and coriander

2 tbsp oil or ghee

Salt, turmeric, chili powder, garam masala.

Tips for Faster Cooking and Better Flavour

Use a pressure cooker or Instant Pot for even quicker results (8–10 minutes).

Add a splash of kewra water or rose water at the end for a restaurant-like aroma.

Stir in a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk (optional).

