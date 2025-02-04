Woman lost 32 kg in 9 months by including these 3 food items in her diet, know what they are

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Woman lost 32 kg in 9 months by including these foods

Due to deteriorating lifestyles and wrong eating habits, people are rapidly becoming obese these days. Once the weight increases, it does not reduce easily. But some people achieve weight loss with their tireless efforts and hard work. A woman named Amy Meyer on Instagram has done an amazing transformation. Her weight had reached 97 kg. In such a situation, she followed a proper diet to reduce it. In just 9 months, she lost 32 kg of her weight. Now her weight has come down from 97 to 66 kg.

Amy shared a video on Instagram and said that she used to eat three things in her diet to lose weight. Due to these three foods included in the diet, she lost weight rapidly. Amy said in the video that these three things reacted on her body in the same way as Ozempic medicine does. So, let us know here what things she ate to lose her weight.

Include these three food items in your diet:

Greek yogurt: Rich in protein, Greek yogurt slows digestion, which helps control blood sugar after meals. Protein also keeps you satiated, leading to less hunger for longer. The probiotics in Greek yogurt improve gut health, which can affect metabolism and inflammation, both related to insulin sensitivity. Chia seeds: Packed with fiber and healthy fats, chia seeds slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar. By slowing the release of glucose into the bloodstream, chia seeds help prevent spikes and crashes, which can support insulin and stable energy levels. Fiber keeps you feeling full longer, reducing the urge to snack and helping with weight management. Avocado: Avocados contain healthy fats, especially monounsaturated fats, which help the body respond better to insulin. This aids in blood sugar. The fiber in avocados also slows digestion and makes you feel fuller longer, which aids in weight control.

Chia seeds, Greek yogurt, and avocado help control blood sugar levels in natural ways. It also helps you feel full for a longer period and supports insulin sensitivity.

