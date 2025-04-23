Watermelon in summer: 7 ways to include the fruit in your summer diet When the summer heat kicks in, there can't be anything that is quiet as refreshing as a juicy watermelon. If you're someone who loves watermelon but wants to try different ways of including it in your diet, here are some of the ways.

Watermelon is a loved fruit during summer. The is not just delicious; it’s packed with hydration, essential vitamins and antioxidants that make it a perfect superfood. When the summer heat kicks in, there can't be anything that is quiet as refreshing as a juicy watermelon.

If you're someone who loves watermelon but wants to try different ways of including it in your diet, here are some of the ways.

Fresh Slices of Watermelon

Watermelon is over 90% water, making it perfect for staying hydrated in the heat. Just slice it up and enjoy it chilled as a low-calorie, refreshing snack that satisfies your sweet tooth naturally.

Watermelon Smoothie

Blend watermelon with ice, a squeeze of lime and a handful of mint or basil to make a summer drink. You can also add Greek yoghurt for a protein boost and creamy texture.

Watermelon Salad

Toss cubed watermelon with feta cheese, cucumber, mint and a drizzle of olive oil for a sweet and savoury salad. It’s light, nutrient-rich, and packed with flavours.

Frozen Watermelon Pops

Puree watermelon, pour it into popsicle moulds and freeze. These DIY pops are a fun, kid-friendly treat without added sugars which is great after a hot day.

Watermelon Salsa

Dice watermelon and mix with red onion, jalapeño, cilantro and lime juice for a fruity salsa twist. It pairs well with grilled fish, chicken or even tortilla chips.

Watermelon Juice or Infused Water

Puree and strain watermelon for a naturally sweet juice or add chunks to your water bottle for a subtle flavour. Both are excellent ways to stay hydrated and reduce intake of sugary drinks.

Watermelon in Smoothie Bowls or Yoghurt Parfaits

Add small watermelon cubes to smoothie bowls or layer with granola and yoghurt for a refreshing breakfast or dessert. It adds sweetness, texture and gives you a dose of vitamins A and C.

