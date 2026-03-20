Watch: After going viral with Dhurandhar, Doodh Soda being sold in ‘Aalam’ style at Dhurandhar 2 shows

New Delhi:

Some films leave you with dialogues. Some with visuals. And then there are a few that quietly push something unexpected into the spotlight. Dhurandhar may have started that shift, but Dhurandhar 2 seems to be pushing it further.

A drink. Simple, slightly odd at first glance, and suddenly everywhere. Doodh Soda, which most people would not think twice about, is now getting attention again. Not because it is new. But because it showed up at the right moment.

What is Doodh Soda and why everyone is talking about it

Doodh Soda is exactly what it sounds like. Milk mixed with a lemon-lime soda, usually something like Sprite or 7-Up. It is not a combination that immediately makes sense, but it works. If done right.

The fizz cuts through the heaviness of milk. Makes it lighter. Almost refreshing. But the balance is tricky. Too much soda and it splits. Too little, and it feels too dense. There is a bit of skill involved, even if it looks simple.

The recent spike in interest comes from a short but memorable moment in Dhurandhar. A character, Mohammad Aalam, posing as a street vendor, delivers a catchy line that has now gone viral. That was enough. People noticed. And the drink followed.

Cinema halls add Doodh Soda to menus as viral drink trend grows

Theatres have picked up on the trend quickly. Some have started serving Doodh Soda during Dhurandhar 2 screenings, turning it into part of the experience.

Broadway Cinemas, for instance, has added it to their menu at Rs 200.

In Purnia, a cinema hall has gone a step further, serving it in what is being described as “Aalam style”, playing into the film’s tone and character. Clips from these screenings are already circulating online. Audiences seem amused. Curious too. It is not every day that a film changes what people order at a theatre.

How the Doodh Soda craze began

The drink itself is not new. Far from it. It has been around for years, especially in parts of North India. But its sudden comeback can be traced back to that brief moment in Dhurandhar.

In the film, Mohammad Aalam, an Indian spy disguised as a street vendor, delivers a catchy line while selling his drink. That one scene. Short, but memorable. It stuck. And just like that, Doodh Soda was back in conversation.

Long before this, though, local vendors were already experimenting with soda. Lemon, rose, khus. Milk came into the mix later. Slowly, casually. And it stayed.

In regions like undivided Punjab, it became a familiar roadside option. Easy to make. Ingredients readily available. And oddly satisfying in hot weather.

A legacy drink with colonial roots

Doodh Soda’s story actually goes further back. Versions of milk and soda combinations existed in Victorian England, and made their way to the subcontinent during the colonial period.

Over time, it adapted. In Pakistan, it became a popular Ramzan drink, often paired with Rooh Afza and served at iftar. In India, it remained more local. Found in pockets. Old Delhi, Punjab, Amritsar. Places where food traditions tend to hold on quietly.

And now, years later, it is back in focus. Not because it changed. But because something around it did.

ALSO READ: Seen in Dhurandhar, rooted in memory: The story of Doodh Soda and how it’s made