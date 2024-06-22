Want to revitalise health during summer? Try shake made of gulkand, banana, soya and chia seeds

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Benefits of shake made of gulkand, banana, soya and chia seeds.

Amidst the heatwave when high temperatures and exhaustion bring down the energy level. It is the need of the hour to indulge in a healthy yet tasty alternative that uplifts spirits with its taste and revitalizes health during the sweltering summer months. A delightful fusion of gulkand, banana, soya, and chia seeds are a nutrient-rich beverage that provides a plethora of health benefits. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, this shake is an excellent addition to a balanced diet.

The powerhouse of nutrition

Gulkand, a traditional rose petal preserve, is known for its cooling properties and rich antioxidant content. It contains powerful flavonoids that help neutralise harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and preventing cancer cell growth. Bananas add to the nutrient profile by providing essential vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, and dietary fibre. Soya is an excellent source of plant-based protein, offering a range of essential amino acids, while chia seeds contribute omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for heart health, along with antioxidants like quercetin and chlorogenic acids. Incorporating this nutrient-dense shake into your diet can significantly contribute to overall health and well-being.

Gut and tongue-friendly

One of the significant benefits of this shake is its positive impact on digestion, according to Dr Trupti Padhi, Dietitian and Certified Diabetic Educator, Consults on Practo. The combination of soluble and insoluble fibre from gulkand, banana, soya, and chia seeds helps prevent digestive issues like gastritis and promotes a healthy gut. This fibre content also enhances metabolism, keeps the stomach full for longer periods, and reduces cravings, making it an effective aid in weight loss and overall weight management through its combination of proteins, good fats, and fibre.

Combining proteins, good fats, and fibre helps maintain blood sugar and cholesterol levels, supports heart health, and contributes to good skin and hair health. The omega-3 fatty acids from chia seeds play a crucial role in reducing inflammation and improving cardiovascular function.

Gulkand’s natural cooling effect makes this shake makes it especially beneficial during summer, making it a holistic addition to a healthy diet. Moreover, the antioxidant properties of gulkand and chia seeds protect the body from oxidative stress, contributing to better long-term health outcomes.

