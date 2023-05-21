Want glowing skin this summer? Foods that promote a smooth and shiny skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK summer foods for a glowing skin

As summers get harsher, the skin starts losing its sheen and leaves behind a dull, tanned and damaged one. This further leads to acne, blackheads, pimples, and other harmful effects. At times like these, it's very important to have a good diet and foods that promote skin's radiance and constant rejuvenation. Healthy skin is the result of a summer diet that is well-nutritioned.

Here are some summer foods that promote skin health

1. Watermelon

Watermelon has a high water content, which helps to keep your body hydrated and retain supple, healthy-looking skin. Additionally, it is a good source of vitamins A and C, which support the development of collagen and offer UV protection.

Image Source : FREEPIKWatermelon

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is full of probiotics, which help the intestines and, in turn, the skin. A balanced gut microbiota is associated with less inflammation and better skin.

Image Source : FREEPIKYogurt

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a great source of lycopene, a potent antioxidant that helps enhance the skin's texture and protect it from UV ray damage. They also include elements that support the formation of collagen, such as vitamin C.

Image Source : FREEPIKTomatoes

4. Spinach

Vitamins A and C are abundant in leafy greens like spinach, which support skin cell renewal and healing. They also include iron and folate, nutrients that support healthy blood flow and contribute to a radiant complexion.

Image Source : FREEPIKSpinach

5. Green Tea

Antioxidants from drinking green tea assist the body fight inflammation and protect the skin from sun damage. Additionally, polyphenols in green tea may increase skin suppleness and lessen the effects of aging.

Image Source : FREEPIKGreen Tea

6. Cucumber

Cucumbers are high in water, which hydrates the body and aids in toxin removal. They also include a lot of silica, a mineral that supports healthy skin and connective tissues.

Image Source : FREEPIKCucumber

7. Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids, which support healthy cell membranes and lower inflammation, are abundant in fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel. These fatty acids help to give skin a smoother appearance and can treat acne.

Image Source : FREEPIKFish

While these foods may help promote healthy skin, it's also important to follow a thorough skincare routine, eat a balanced diet, stay hydrated, and protect your skin from too much sun exposure for the best effects.

