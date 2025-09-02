Viral food labels decoded: What your favourite chips are really hiding? Chips are crispy, addictive and perfect for your binge-watching sessions, parties and more. While a packet might seem harmless, the real problem lies in the labels of these chip packets. Here, take a closer look at what these labels really say.

National Nutrition Week is observed from September 1 to September 7 every year and it aims to raise awareness about the importance of balanced eating and healthy lifestyle choices. With the rise in consumption of junk foods, chips is an extremely popular snack.

Chips are crispy, addictive and perfect for your binge-watching sessions, parties and more. While a packet might seem harmless, the real problem lies in the labels of these chip packets. Here, take a closer look at what these labels really say.

High sodium content

Most of these chips are loaded with salt that helps to enhance flavour. A single serving has more than 200–300 mg of sodium and one tends to easily eat way beyond the “recommended serving size”. Excess sodium tends to increase the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

Unhealthy Fats

A lot of the chips that are available are usually fried in refined vegetable oils that are high in unhealthy fats. When consumed in excess amounts, these oils can cause inflammation and increase the risk of chronic diseases. Some cheaper brands may even use partially hydrogenated oils, which contain harmful trans fats.

Empty Calories

Chips are high in calories but low in nutrients. While a 30-gram pack may have over 150 calories, it gives you very little protein, fibre vitamins or minerals. This means they fill you up with “empty calories” without giving your body anything useful.

Added Flavourings

Chips usually have artificial seasonings, flavour enhancers like MSG and preservatives. While considered safe in small amounts, overconsumption can lead to headaches, digestive issues or sensitivity in some people.

Misleading Portion Sizes

The label might say “per serving,” but usually one packet has two or more servings. This makes it easy for you to misjudge how many calories, fats and sodium you’re actually consuming.

Sugar in Disguise

Some chips contain added sugars or maltodextrin to balance flavours. These don’t taste “sweet” but still spike blood sugar levels.

While you can enjoy your chips as an occasional treat, it is important that you decode the food labels. This will help you avoid it as an everyday snack.

