Treat your family with delicious masala bhindi, know step-by-step recipe

As summer arrives, ladyfinger takes centre stage in many kitchens. While it's available year-round, this season sees a surge in its popularity, alongside bitter gourd. Crafting a mouthwatering ladyfinger dish is an art that brings joy to both adults and kids. The best part? It's quick to prepare and irresistibly delicious. Let's dive into a simple recipe for spicy ladyfinger that's sure to become a favourite!

Masala Bhindi Recipe

Ingredients required

500 g of fresh and soft ladyfinger

1 large onion, finely chopped or sliced ​​lengthwise

1 medium tomato, finely chopped or as paste

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

3-4 tbsp mustard oil

Spices

How to make Masala Bhindi?

Step 1: First of all, wash the ladyfinger thoroughly and let the water dry. Now cut the front and back parts of the ladyfinger and cut it into big pieces. One ladyfinger can be cut into 3 pieces. You can also cut the ladyfinger into two parts by making a slit in the middle.

Step 2: Keep in mind that there should be no moisture in the ladyfinger; this makes the ladyfinger sticky. If you want, you can lightly fry the ladyfinger by adding a little oil and keep it aside. This will eliminate the stickiness of the ladyfinger.

Step 3: Now heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and asafoetida. When the cumin seeds start crackling, add some celery and finely chopped green chillies. Now fry the chopped onion till it turns golden. It is very important to fry the onion well; this enhances the taste of the vegetable.

Step 4: Now add ginger-garlic and fry for a while. Now add all the ground spices: turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and fennel powder. Fry the spices for 30-40 seconds; be careful not to burn the spices.

Step 5: If you are using tomatoes, then add chopped tomatoes or its paste at this time. Fry the tomatoes till they become soft. Now add as much water to the masala as you need to add to the bhindi masala. Add the fried bhindi to the masala and mix it well with the spices.

Step 6: Add salt and mix the ladyfinger and spices well. Now cover and let the ladyfinger cook on low flame. Keep stirring in between 2-3 minutes so that the ladyfinger does not stick to the bottom. Cook the ladyfinger until it becomes soft.

Step 7: Add dried mango powder and garam masala to the vegetables and mix. Add green coriander and kasuri methi on top. Cook the vegetable for 1 more minute and then turn off the gas. Hot spicy ladyfinger vegetable is ready. Eat it with roti, paratha, dal-rice or puri.

