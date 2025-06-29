Tomato basil soup to lentil soup: Easy and healthy soups you can make during rainy days You might not always feel like taking the longer route to make your soups. You can always switch to easy recipes that don't take much time to make but are also extremely healthy and nutritious. Here are some easy and healthy soups that you can make during rainy days.

Monsoon has set in in different parts of country. The cool weather makes you crave for something warm that also nourishes your body. During such days, you can always make yourself soup that keeps your warm and is also healthy.

Vegetable Clear Soup

This soup is a light, hydrating and full of nutrients. It uses seasonal veggies like carrots, beans and spinach which is then simmered in a mild broth. You can add garlic and black pepper for warmth. It is low in calories and helps to boost immunity.

Tomato Basil Soup

This is a tangy and antioxidant-rich soup that is extremely soothing. It is made with fresh tomatoes, garlic, onions and basil. You can pair this with whole-grain toast. It is known to be healthy for the heart and also keeps you warm from the inside.

Chicken and Vegetable Stew

This stew is perfect for non-vegetarians. Lean chicken chunks are cooked with carrots, potatoes and herbs. It’s rich in protein and important minerals, which makes it a balanced one-pot meal.

Lentil Soup (Dal Soup)

Packed with protein and fibre, lentil soup is extremely comforting and nutritious. Use yellow moong or masoor dal and cook it with turmeric, cumin, garlic and a touch of lemon juice. It can be digested easily and keeps you full for longer.

Mixed Bean Stew

Use a mix of kidney beans, chickpeas and black-eyed peas to make this. It is protein-rich and satisfying. You can also add tomatoes, garlic, paprika and herbs for added flavour. It’s a one-bowl meal, especially great if you want something filling without being too heavy.

Sweet Corn Soup

Mild and creamy, sweet corn soup is a favourite during the monsoon. Corn gives you fibre and natural sweetness, while ginger and pepper helps to improve its quality and taste. You can add tofu or shredded chicken for extra nutrition.

Pumpkin and Carrot Soup

This is a bright and creamy soup that can be made by blending roasted pumpkin and carrots with a touch of coconut milk or broth. It is high in beta-carotene and vitamins A and C.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

