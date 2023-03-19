Three chilli recipes to satiate your spicy cravings

A perfect spicy meal can do wonders for the mood. As per science, the spicy flavour has an exceptionally addictive nature, and consuming hot spicy foods triggers the production of endorphins, which can heighten positive emotions. People may experience cravings for spicy food, particularly pregnant women who are going through hormonal shifts. Here are three chilli recipes to satiate your spicy craving.
1. Crispy Honey-Chipotle Veggies
Ingredients
120 g of mushrooms
120 gm Zucchini
120 gm Asparagus
120 g of beans
120 g of carrots
100 g of corn flour
80 ml of chilli oil
6 gm salt
For sauce
100 gm Tomatoes
12 cup red chilli paste
10 grams of garlic
80 gm Honey
5 ml Soya sauce
20 g of cornstarch
50 ml of oil
Method
Clean and cut the veggies into sticks.
Add salt and chilli oil.
Dust with cornflour and deep fry.
To prepare the sauce, warm the oil and add soy sauce, honey, red chilli paste, and blanched tomato.
For a thick consistency, add cornflour.
Toss the vegetables in the chilli sauce and serve hot.
2. Crispy shell crab with chilli and garlic
Ingredients
6 soft-shell crabs
12 cups flour
1/2 cup Panko
3 eggs
2 tbsp. cooking oil
2 tbsp. shallots
2 tbsp. butter
2 tbsp. red chilli
Method
Coat the crabs in flour and add pepper and salt.
Dip in an egg mixture with panko, butter, and oil.
Pan-fry until golden brown.
Serve with minced shallots and red chiles.
3. Fried fish with sweet chilli sauce
Ingredients
250 gm of boneless fish
10 gm of corn flour
5 gm Red Chilies
25 gm Shallots
10 gm garlic
10 gm coriander roots
1 tsp Salt
3 gm of sugar
15 ml Tamarind juice
30 ml Stock
500 ml cooking oil
For Garnishing:
3-4 lemongrass strands
5-6 cherry tomatoes
7-8 Cashews
Method
Cut the fish into bite-sized pieces. dredge in corn flour and deep fry.
Stir-fry coriander root, garlic, red chile, and shallots in oil.
Add seasoning and stock.
Garnish with coriander leaves, lemon grass, cherry tomatoes, and cashews.
Try these lip-smacking chilli dishes next time you crave spiciness!