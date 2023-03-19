Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Three chilli recipes to satiate your spicy cravings

A perfect spicy meal can do wonders for the mood. As per science, the spicy flavour has an exceptionally addictive nature, and consuming hot spicy foods triggers the production of endorphins, which can heighten positive emotions. People may experience cravings for spicy food, particularly pregnant women who are going through hormonal shifts. Here are three chilli recipes to satiate your spicy craving.

1. Crispy Honey-Chipotle Veggies

Ingredients

120 g of mushrooms

120 gm Zucchini

120 gm Asparagus

120 g of beans

120 g of carrots

100 g of corn flour

80 ml of chilli oil

6 gm salt

For sauce

100 gm Tomatoes

12 cup red chilli paste

10 grams of garlic

80 gm Honey

5 ml Soya sauce

20 g of cornstarch

50 ml of oil

Method

Clean and cut the veggies into sticks.

Add salt and chilli oil.

Dust with cornflour and deep fry.

To prepare the sauce, warm the oil and add soy sauce, honey, red chilli paste, and blanched tomato.

For a thick consistency, add cornflour.

Toss the vegetables in the chilli sauce and serve hot.

2. Crispy shell crab with chilli and garlic

Ingredients

6 soft-shell crabs

12 cups flour

1/2 cup Panko

3 eggs

2 tbsp. cooking oil

2 tbsp. shallots

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. red chilli



Method

Coat the crabs in flour and add pepper and salt.

Dip in an egg mixture with panko, butter, and oil.

Pan-fry until golden brown.

Serve with minced shallots and red chiles.

3. Fried fish with sweet chilli sauce

Ingredients

250 gm of boneless fish

10 gm of corn flour

5 gm Red Chilies

25 gm Shallots

10 gm garlic

10 gm coriander roots

1 tsp Salt

3 gm of sugar

15 ml Tamarind juice

30 ml Stock

500 ml cooking oil



For Garnishing:

3-4 lemongrass strands

5-6 cherry tomatoes

7-8 Cashews



Method

Cut the fish into bite-sized pieces. dredge in corn flour and deep fry.

Stir-fry coriander root, garlic, red chile, and shallots in oil.

Add seasoning and stock.

Garnish with coriander leaves, lemon grass, cherry tomatoes, and cashews.

Try these lip-smacking chilli dishes next time you crave spiciness!



