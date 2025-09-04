This green leafy vegetable packs more Vitamin C, calcium than oranges, milk Kale is a leafy green vegetable that has several essential nutrients. It has more vitamin C than an orange and higher calcium per gram than milk. Read on to know the nutrients in kale and why it is a superfood.

Milk is known to be the best source of calcium and oranges are the best for vitamin C. While these are good sources of the essential nutrients, there is a superfood that is one of the best sources of both vitamin C and calcium. Kale is a leafy green vegetable that has several essential nutrients. It has more vitamin C than an orange and higher calcium per gram than milk.

Kalke has nutrients such as vitamin K, beta-carotene, iron, and antioxidants, which help to improve bone health, immune system and overall health and well-being. Read on to know the nutrients in kale and why it is a superfood.

Why Kale Is Considered a Superfood

Rich in Vitamin C

Kale gives you more Vitamin C than many citrus fruits. This vitamin helps to boost immunity, improve collagen production and protect the body from infections.

Source of Calcium

While it is often overlooked as a dairy alternative, kale is packed with calcium. It supports strong bones, teeth and muscle function, making it ideal for those who avoid milk.

High in Iron

Kale has plant-based iron, which is important for haemoglobin production and transport of oxygen. It is especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans who don’t have iron-rich foods.

Antioxidants

Kale has compounds like quercetin and kaempferol which help fight free radicals. Antioxidants protect cells from damage, thereby, lowering the risk of chronic diseases and slowing ageing.

Vitamin K Powerhouse

Vitamin K in kale helps in blood clotting and bone health. Just one cup gives you several times the daily recommended intake, supporting overall wellness.

Packed with Beta-Carotene

Kale is rich in beta-carotene, which is a compound that the body converts into Vitamin A. This nutrient is important for healthy skin, vision and immune function.

Supports Heart Health

The fibre, potassium and antioxidants in kale contributes to better heart health. Regular consumption can help reduce cholesterol and lower blood pressure naturally.

Low in Calories, High in Nutrients

Despite being nutrient-dense, kale is very low in calories. This makes it perfect for those trying to lose weight without compromising nutrition.

