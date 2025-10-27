Thekua recipe for Chhath Puja 2025: Ingredients and tips for perfect crispiness Heady, golden and divine — thekua is the soul of Chhath Puja in Bihar and Jharkhand. Here’s a simple step-by-step thekua recipe for 2025, made with jaggery, ghee and wheat flour. Learn how to make it perfectly crisp at home, with or without a sancha, just like tradition.

Heady, aromatic, firm and golden, thekua derives its legend from Chhath Puja. It’s a holy offering, lovingly prepared during Chhath Puja and handed down through the generations as an emblem of purity and love.

Made traditionally in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh as a simple dough of flour, jaggery and ghee deep-fried slowly to crisp perfection it becomes something deeply special.

Let's learn how you make authentic thekua at home for Chhath Puja 2025, step by step, with and without a sancha (mould), and some of the small tricks that matter so much. Don't worry it is quite easy if you know how to do it right!

Thekua ingredients and traditional preparation method

A traditional thekua requires only a few ingredients, all pure and readily available.

Ingredients:

Wheat flour – 2 cups

Jaggery (grated) – ¾ cup (adjust according to taste)

Water – ¼ to ½ cup (to prepare jaggery syrup)

Ghee – 2 to 3 tablespoons (for combination)

Grated coconut – 2 tablespoons (optional but traditional)

Cardamom powder – ½ teaspoon

Oil or ghee – for deep frying

Traditional method:

Make a jaggery syrup by grating jaggery and melting it in a small amount of water. Heat slowly till dissolved completely, then let cool for a while.In a big bowl, put wheat flour, ghee, coconut, and cardamom.

Mix well until it resembles coarse crumbs.

Slowly pour in the jaggery syrup and knead into a firm dough — not too soft, as that can make thekua soggy.

Cover and rest the dough for 10–15 minutes before shaping.

Step-by-step thekua recipe for Chhath Puja 2025

Make the dough: Mix all ingredients as mentioned above. The dough should be tight and smooth, as in case of puris.

Form the thekuas: Pinch lemon-sized pieces and slightly flatten them.

Add design (optional): Press with a fork or a tip of a knife for light impressions using a sancha or just press.

Heat oil: Heat oil or ghee in a large kadai on low to medium heat.

Fry slowly: Put 3–4 pieces at a time, frying both sides golden brown. Keep the flame low so the inside cooks evenly.

Cool completely: Place on paper towels to remove excess oil. Once cooled, they become wonderfully crisp and can be stored for up to two weeks.

Preparing thekua with or without sancha (mould)

With sancha: The sancha contributes lovely traditional designs — floral or geometric — making thekua bright festival-looking at once. Lightly dust the mould with flour before pressing the dough to prevent sticking.

Without sancha: Shape by hand or flatten with fingers, then decorate with a fork, knife edge, or the back of a spoon. It’s the homemade charm that counts, not the precision.

The taste stays the same — rich, crunchy, and comforting.

Tips for perfect crispy thekua (like home-style Bihari version)

Consistency is key: The dough should be tight. Too soft and it’ll soak oil; too hard and it’ll crack.

Fry on low flame: Patience is key. Slow frying makes thekua uniformly brown and crisp without burning.

Use jaggery syrup, not dry powder: It sticks better and provides depth of flavor.

Mix ghee well: Work it into the flour till it is sandy in texture — that's what gives thekua its characteristic texture.

Cool before storing: Store only after cooling down completely in a glass or steel jar with a tight lid to prevent them from becoming soggy.

From rural kitchen grannies to city homes that continue to keep the tradition alive, thekua continues to be the soul of Chhath Puja, unassuming, divine, and scrumptious. The recipe hasn't been altered much over centuries, and that is its charm.

So this Chhath Puja 2025, slow down to prepare thekua the traditional way; with patience, faith, and that inimitable golden crispiness that announces home.