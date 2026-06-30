Chef Sanjeev Kapoor reveals the trick to making crispy dosas every time

New Delhi:

A perfectly crisp dosa with brown edges is something every home cook aspires to make. However, achieving the same restaurant-style crispness can sometimes be challenging, even when using quality ingredients.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has now revealed a few simple techniques that can help ensure your dosas turn out perfectly crisp every time. His Instagram reel has the perfect hack for the perfect dosa.

Start with the right batter consistency

According to Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the secret to crispy dosas begins with the batter itself.

He recommends following this ratio of ingredients:

3 cups rice

1 cup dal

1.25 cups water

Ensure that the tawa is not too hot

One of the most common mistakes is pouring the batter onto an overheated tawa.

According to Chef Kapoor, if the tawa is too hot, the batter starts cooking immediately, making it difficult to spread evenly and thinly.

The ideal tawa temperature allows the batter to spread easily, resulting in a crispy dosa.

Spread the batter thinly

For that signature crunch, spread the batter evenly in circular motions from the centre outwards.

A thin layer cooks faster, becomes crispier and develops the beautiful golden colour that makes dosas so irresistible.

Choose a heavy-bottomed tawa

The type of pan also plays an important role.

The chef advises using a thick, heavy-bottomed tawa, as it distributes heat more evenly and reduces the chances of the dosa burning.

Consistent heat ensures even browning across the entire dosa.

A kitchen tip using an onion

Before pouring the batter onto the tawa, the chef demonstrates rubbing half a peeled onion dipped in a little oil over the surface.

It is a traditional method of lightly greasing and cleaning the tawa at the same time, helping the batter spread smoothly without sticking.

Drizzle oil

After the batter has been poured and spread, drizzle a little oil around the edges and over the surface of the dosa.

Allow it to cook until it turns golden brown before folding and serving.

Little things make a big difference

Making crispy dosas is not just about cooking. The consistency of the batter, the temperature of the tawa and the way the batter is spread all influence the final result.

Thanks to these tips from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, making restaurant-style crispy dosas at home can become much easier.

Also read: Tired of chips? Sanjeev Kapoor's masala makhana recipe is crunchy, spicy and ready in minutes