TasteAtlas named chutney as 'oldest food' of India, check 2 instant recipes The next time you have a meal with chutney on the side, know that you are not merely enjoying a tasty condiment, but a part of India's gastronomic heritage that has endured through the ages.

India is a country of rich heritage and culture. Right from colourful festivals to varied cuisines, everything about Indian society is full of tradition and history. And when it comes to cuisine, the nation has a treasure chest of recipes that have been handed down through generations. One such gastronomic treasure has just been named the oldest food in India by Taste Atlas - chutney.

Yes, you heard that correctly. Chutney, the spicy condiment that is a part of every Indian kitchen, has been declared the 'oldest food' in India by Taste Atlas.

So, how did chutney become India's oldest food?

Chutney, as Taste Atlas reports, has been traced back to ancient times and can be found being referred to in Sanskrit writings as far back as 500 BCE. Chutney served as a preservation method for fruits and vegetables at harvest time, and it grew to become a tasty condiment that was eaten with meals over time.



And to honour the rich tradition of chutney, here are two instant chutney recipes that you can prepare in a jiffy.

Tomato and Onion Chutney:

This spicy and tangy chutney is a great accompaniment to any Indian dish. It can also be served as a snack dip or as a topping on sandwiches for a kick of flavour.

Ingredients:

2 medium tomatoes

1 large onion

2 cloves garlic

1 green chilli

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp oil

Instructions:

Cut the tomato, onion, garlic, and green chilli into small pieces.

Add oil to a pan and mustard seeds and cumin seeds.

As soon as they begin to splutter, add the chopped veggies and mix well.

Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.

Cook it on a medium flame for 10 minutes until tomatoes become soft and mushy.

Remove heat and allow the mixture to cool.

After cooling, puree the mixture into a smooth paste in a blender or food processor.

Enjoy with your choice of meal or as a dip.

Mango Chutney:

Mangoes are a classic fruit in Indian cuisine, and they are also great as a chutney. This sweet and sour chutney is ideal for people who have a sweet tooth and can be served with a range of dishes.

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes

1 small onion

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Instructions:

Peel and chop the mangoes into small cubes.

Chop the onion finely.

Heat oil in a pan and add ginger and garlic paste. Cook for a minute.

Add the chopped onion and cook until translucent.

Add cumin powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, and red chilli powder. Mix well.

Mix in chopped mangoes well.

Mix in vinegar, sugar, and salt. Mix all of them.

Keep it on medium heat and cook for 10-15 minutes until the mangoes are mushy and thicken the mixture.

Switch off the flame and cool it down.

When cooled, mix the mixture with a blender or food processor until it becomes a smooth paste.

Serve as a dip with your favourite food or dish.

These two quick chutney recipes are only a taste of the infinite possibilities that chutney has to offer. Sweet or spicy, tangy or savoury, there is a chutney for every taste. And with its rich heritage, chutney is not only a condiment but also a reflection of India's rich culinary heritage.

