Taste Atlas list: Three Indian dishes ranked among '50 best breakfasts' in the world | Details TasteAtlas has ranked Misal as the 18th finest breakfast in the world. Two other Indian dishes have also made it to the chart.

New Delhi:

Breakfast is considered to be the essential meal of the day. Now, recently, TasteAtlas, a global food and travel guide, released its list of the 50 best breakfasts. Turkey’s Kahvalti topped the list, followed by Serbia’s Komplet Lepinja, but three popular Indian dishes also made it to the list.

The classic morning favourites that never fail to win our hearts include misal pav, chole bhature, and paratha. These decadent delicacies really know how to make breakfast more enjoyable, from the fiery kick of misal to the piping hot chole bhature brought directly from the pan to the plate. Now, these Indian dishes have been recognised by TasteAtlas. Misal secured the 18th spot, followed by paratha at 23rd and chole bhature at 32nd.

On June 8, while sharing the list on their official Instagram profile, TasteAtlas captioned it as, “These are the best breakfasts of the world!” Check out the list here:

Here’s how you can make misal pav at home:

Ingredients:

1 cup sprouted brown gram

1 cup sprouted green gram

Pav for serving

3 tbsps oil

1 medium onion

¼ tsp asafoetida

½ tsp mustard seeds

¼ tsp turmeric powder

10-12 curry leaves

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

3 green chillies

8-10 fresh coriander sprigs for garnishing

½ cup farsan

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

Juice of ½ lemon

Method:

Heat the oil in a non-stick skillet, then add the chopped onions, mustard seeds, and asafoetida. Sauté everything together. Next, stir in the curry leaves, turmeric powder, sprouted brown and green grams, cumin powder, coriander powder, and ginger-garlic paste. Next, add three cups of water, salt, and red chilli powder. Cover and cook for two minutes. Cover and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes after adding the finely chopped green chillies and coriander leaves. After that, move it to a bowl, add a coriander sprig, sliced onion, farsan, and lemon juice as garnish. Warm up and serve with pav.

