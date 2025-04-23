Sugarcane Juice: Know how long you can store it, and 9 other unknown facts Do you know how long you can store sugarcane juice during summer? If not, then this article is a must-read for you. Know the other 9 unknown facts about sugarcane juice.

New Delhi:

Sugarcane juice is one of the most preferred healthy drinks in the summer. It not only cools the body, but it also contains many nutrients that keep us hydrated and give us energy. But do you know why we are told to drink sugarcane juice immediately? Why is it not stored? And how long does it take to get spoilt?

Why make sugarcane juice instantly?

As soon as sugarcane juice is extracted, the process of oxidation begins in it. This means that its taste, colour, and nutrients start changing rapidly. Therefore, it is best to drink it freshly extracted immediately.

How long does it take for sugarcane juice to spoil?

Sugarcane juice starts changing its colour within 15 to 20 minutes and can also get spoilt within 1 hour, especially in summer. This is why it is advisable to make it fresh and drink it immediately.

Why is sugarcane juice not stored?

Sugarcane juice is rich in natural sugar, which becomes an ideal medium for bacteria. So even if you try to store it, it can quickly ferment and become sour or poisonous.

Can sugarcane juice be kept in the fridge?

If you want to drink sugarcane juice after some time, then you can keep it safe in the refrigerator for 30-40 minutes only, but the taste and nutrition may deteriorate.

Why does sugarcane juice oxidise quickly?

The enzymes and sugar present in sugarcane juice react with oxygen as soon as they come in contact with the atmosphere, due to which its colour starts turning brown.

Is it okay to put ice in it?

Adding ice can keep the sugarcane juice cool for a while and slow down its oxidation, but it is still safe only for a limited period.

In which diseases is sugarcane juice beneficial?

It is very beneficial in jaundice, fatigue, urine-related problems, and dehydration. It also detoxes the liver.

Why should sugarcane juice not be stored in plastic bottles?

Keeping it in plastic can cause a chemical reaction which affects the taste and quality of the juice.

Is it necessary to add lemon and ginger to it?

Adding lemon and ginger not only makes it taste better but also slows down the oxidation for a while.

What is the best time to drink sugarcane juice?

It is most beneficial to consume it on an empty stomach in the morning or before lunch in the afternoon. This gives energy to the body and improves digestion.

Sugarcane juice is a treasure of both freshness and health, but to take full advantage of its benefits, it is very important to drink it immediately. Storing it can be harmful for your health. So the next time you drink sugarcane juice, make it fresh and consume it within 15-20 minutes.

ALSO READ: Soothe your stomach and improve digestion with Lychee Juice; know other benefits, easy recipe