Suffering from digestive problems? Home remedies to get relief from acidity and gas in the morning

A lot of people tend to suffer from acidity and gas in the morning. This can happen due to various reasons, such as eating a heavy meal the previous night, eating late at night and indigestion among other factors. Waking up with digestive troubles in the morning can have an impact on the entire day.

You should resort to some home remedies that help to provide relief from acidity and gas in the morning. These ingredients can be easily found in your kitchen and help to provide relief from digestive troubles. Here are some home remedies to get relief from acidity and gas in the morning.

Warm Water with Lemon

Start your morning with a glass of warm water and a few drops of lemon juice. This helps to stimulate digestion and balance the stomach acids. Even though lemon is acidic in nature, it becomes alkaline in nature after being metabolised in the body, which can eventually helps to reduce acidity.

Fennel Seeds (Saunf)

Fennel seeds have properties that help to soothe the stomach lining and relieve gas and bloating. Chewing a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals or first thing in the morning can help in digestion and reduce acidity.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is known to have anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits. Drinking ginger tea on an empty stomach can help relax the intestinal muscles, relieve gas and reduce symptoms of acid reflux.

Aloe Vera Juice

A small quantity (around 1-2 tablespoons) of aloe vera juice before breakfast can help coat the stomach lining and reduce irritation from acid. Aloe vera has soothing properties and also helps in maintaining pH balance in the stomach.

Banana or Papaya

Banana is alkaline in nature and helps to neutralise stomach acids. They are also rich in fibre, which helps to improve digestive. On the other hand, papaya has papain, which is a digestive enzyme that helps to break down proteins and reduce bloating and acidity.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

