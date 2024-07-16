Stuck on lunch ideas for your kid? Try these unique sandwich recipes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 unique sandwich recipes for your kid's lunch box

When it comes to packing your kid's lunch box, the struggle to keep it exciting and nutritious is real. The classic peanut butter and jelly or ham and cheese sandwiches can get monotonous, leading to half-eaten lunches and a lack of enthusiasm. To break the lunchtime boredom, here are some unique sandwich recipes that are sure to make your child's midday meal a highlight of their day.

Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches

Image Source : SOCIALCucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches

Light and refreshing, these sandwiches are ideal for a warm day.

Ingredients:

Sliced bread (white or whole grain)

Cream cheese

Thinly sliced cucumber

Dill (fresh or dried)

Instructions:

Spread a thick layer of cream cheese on the bread. Lay the cucumber slices evenly on top of the cream cheese. Sprinkle with dill for extra flavour. Cut the sandwich into fun shapes using cookie cutters.

Peanut Butter Banana Roll-Ups

Image Source : SOCIALPeanut Butter Banana Roll-Ups

A sweet and satisfying option, these roll-ups are perfect for a dessert-like lunch treat.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat tortilla

Peanut butter (or any nut butter)

Honey

Banana

Instructions:

Spread peanut butter evenly over the tortilla. Drizzle a small amount of honey on top. Place the banana at one end of the tortilla and roll it up tightly. Slice the roll-up into bite-sized pieces.

No Bread Sandwich

Image Source : SOCIALNo Bread Sandwich

For a gluten-free or low-carb option, this sandwich uses lettuce leaves instead of bread.

Ingredients:

Large lettuce leaves (Romaine or iceberg)

Sliced turkey or ham

Sliced cheese (Swiss, cheddar, or your choice)

Tomato slices

Avocado slices

Mustard or mayo

Instructions:

Lay the large lettuce leaves flat. Layer the turkey or ham, cheese, tomato, and avocado slices on one leaf. Spread mustard or mayo if desired. Top with another lettuce leaf to create a sandwich.

Onion and Cheese Sandwich

Image Source : SOCIALOnion and Cheese Sandwich

Simple yet flavorful, this sandwich is perfect for cheese lovers.

Ingredients:

Whole grain bread

Cheddar cheese slices

Red onion, thinly sliced

Butter

Instructions:

Butter the outside of each slice of bread. Layer the cheddar cheese and red onion slices between the bread. Grill the sandwich until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown.

Pizza Sandwich

Image Source : SOCIALPizza Sandwich

For the pizza lover, this sandwich combines all the favourite pizza toppings in a handheld form.

Ingredients:

Ciabatta bread

Marinara sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni slices

Sliced olives

Fresh basil leaves

Instructions: