Stuck on lunch ideas for your kid? Try these unique sandwich recipes

When it comes to packing your kid's lunch box, the struggle to keep it exciting and nutritious is real. The classic peanut butter and jelly or ham and cheese sandwiches can get monotonous, leading to half-eaten lunches and a lack of enthusiasm. To break the lunchtime boredom, here are some unique sandwich recipes that are sure to make your child's midday meal a highlight of their day.
Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches
Light and refreshing, these sandwiches are ideal for a warm day.
Ingredients:
- Sliced bread (white or whole grain)
- Cream cheese
- Thinly sliced cucumber
- Dill (fresh or dried)
Instructions:
- Spread a thick layer of cream cheese on the bread.
- Lay the cucumber slices evenly on top of the cream cheese.
- Sprinkle with dill for extra flavour.
- Cut the sandwich into fun shapes using cookie cutters.
Peanut Butter Banana Roll-Ups
A sweet and satisfying option, these roll-ups are perfect for a dessert-like lunch treat.
Ingredients:
- Whole wheat tortilla
- Peanut butter (or any nut butter)
- Honey
- Banana
Instructions:
- Spread peanut butter evenly over the tortilla.
- Drizzle a small amount of honey on top.
- Place the banana at one end of the tortilla and roll it up tightly.
- Slice the roll-up into bite-sized pieces.
No Bread Sandwich
For a gluten-free or low-carb option, this sandwich uses lettuce leaves instead of bread.
Ingredients:
- Large lettuce leaves (Romaine or iceberg)
- Sliced turkey or ham
- Sliced cheese (Swiss, cheddar, or your choice)
- Tomato slices
- Avocado slices
- Mustard or mayo
Instructions:
- Lay the large lettuce leaves flat.
- Layer the turkey or ham, cheese, tomato, and avocado slices on one leaf.
- Spread mustard or mayo if desired.
- Top with another lettuce leaf to create a sandwich.
Onion and Cheese Sandwich
Simple yet flavorful, this sandwich is perfect for cheese lovers.
Ingredients:
- Whole grain bread
- Cheddar cheese slices
- Red onion, thinly sliced
- Butter
Instructions:
- Butter the outside of each slice of bread.
- Layer the cheddar cheese and red onion slices between the bread.
- Grill the sandwich until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown.
Pizza Sandwich
For the pizza lover, this sandwich combines all the favourite pizza toppings in a handheld form.
Ingredients:
- Ciabatta bread
- Marinara sauce
- Mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni slices
- Sliced olives
- Fresh basil leaves
Instructions:
- Spread marinara sauce on the ciabatta bread.
- Layer the mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, and olives.
- Add a few fresh basil leaves for an extra burst of flavour.
- Toast the sandwich until the cheese is melted and the bread is crispy.