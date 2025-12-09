Struggling with dull winter skin? Nutritionist shares glow-boosting soup recipe Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra has shared a winter friendly soup that may help support healthier looking skin. With simple ingredients and an easy method, the recipe focuses on gentle nourishment to help the skin cope with dryness during the colder months.

New Delhi:

If the winter chill has left your skin feeling dry, dull, and flaky, it may be time for you to look beyond moisturisers and serums. Cold air, indoor heaters, and even the extra coffee everyone leans on during winters can slowly steal moisture from the skin.

And while skin care helps, it can only do so much on its own. True glow often comes from the inside, and choosing the right foods can make all the difference. Nutrient-rich, skin-loving ingredients can quietly support hydration and radiance from within, helping the skin regain its soft, healthy winter glow.

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and a diabetes educator, has shared a recipe she swears by to fix winter skin. She took to her Instagram account to introduce a creamy masoor dal, carrot and pumpkin soup. She suggests consuming this daily during winters to keep the skin looking fresh and radiant.

Ingredients for the skin-boosting soup

½ cup masoor dal (red lentils)

1 medium carrot, chopped

1 cup pumpkin, chopped

2½–3 cups water

Salt and black pepper to taste

For the tadka

1 tbsp ghee

½ tsp jeera (cumin seeds)

6-8 curry leaves

1 inch ginger, finely chopped

3-4 cloves garlic, chopped

White butter

Fresh coriander

How to make the skin-boosting soup

Pressure cook the dal and vegetables along with salt and water up to three or four whistles, or until soft.

Blend the mixture into a smooth and creamy soup.

In a pan, heat ghee and add jeera. Let it crackle. Sauté the curry leaves, ginger, and garlic until they turn golden and give out an aroma.

Pour this tadka over the soup, give it a mix, and serve with a small dollop of white butter and fresh coriander.

Why this soup is great for the skin

Carrots and pumpkins are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, nature’s gentle version of retinol. Masoor dal provides zinc, a mineral that supports collagen. Ghee and white butter offer healthy fats that keep dryness away, while curry leaves bring antioxidant and anti-inflammatory goodness.

A warm bowl a day might just be the easiest and tastiest way to bring your skin back to life this winter!