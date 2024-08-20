Stomach-related problems? Drink milk mixed with 1 spoon of Gond Katira to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drink milk mixed with 1 spoon of Gond Katira to get relief from stomach issues.

Gond Katira looks similar to gum, but there is a lot of difference between the two. Gond Katira has a cold effect while gum is hot. Gond Katira is used in summer. Like gum, it comes naturally from trees. In Ayurveda, Gond Katira is considered very beneficial for health. Being high in fibre, Gond Katira is considered good for the stomach and intestines. Gond Katira is effective in relieving constipation and reducing swelling. People who have stomach problems should eat Gond Katira with milk.

How to consume Milk and Gond Katira?

For this, soak 1 teaspoon of Gond Katira in water at night. It will swell and become gel-like by the morning. In the morning, mix this soaked Gond Katira in 1 glass of hot milk. If you want, you can also boil both things lightly. Add some honey or sugar for sweetness. Drink it in the morning on an empty stomach. Consuming Gond Katira in this way daily will provide relief from constipation.

Benefits of eating milk and Gond Katira

Digestive problems solved- If you consume Gond Katira daily in this way, then it improves digestion. Gond Katira works to remove stomach problems and improve digestion. On the other hand, calcium and vitamin D are found in milk which helps in strengthening bones. Consuming both these things removes stomach-related problems.

Relief from Constipation- Eating Gond Katira daily provides the body with plenty of fibre. Eating Gond Katira keeps the intestines healthy and provides relief from constipation. Drinking milk with Gond Katira at night clears the stomach easily in the morning. This cleans the intestines and keeps the stomach fit.

Sleep will improve- Gond Katira contains such elements that also improve your sleep. If you eat Gond Katira at night with warm milk, it helps in get a sound sleep. Eating milk and Gond Katira can improve the quality of sleep.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

