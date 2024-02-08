Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Stay away from these 5 dry fruits in the morning

Dry fruits are revered for their nutrient-dense profile, offering a plethora of health benefits. However, not all dry fruits are suitable for consumption on an empty stomach, especially in the morning. While they boast various nutritional advantages, some may pose challenges when consumed at the start of your day. Here, we delve into the specifics of 5 dry fruits best avoided during breakfast time.

Raisins:

Raisins, with their concentrated natural sugars, fibre, and antioxidants, offer a nutritious punch. However, their suitability for morning consumption is questionable. The rapid spike in blood sugar levels induced by the natural sugars in raisins may result in a subsequent energy crash, leaving you feeling lethargic rather than invigorated. While they boast nutritional benefits, their potential to disrupt blood sugar levels makes them a less-than-ideal breakfast choice.

Dates:

Dates are revered for their natural sweetness, fibre content, and array of vitamins. They serve as an excellent energy-boosting snack option. Nevertheless, their consumption on an empty stomach can prompt significant fluctuations in blood sugar levels. The rapid surge followed by a subsequent crash may leave you feeling fatigued and craving sustenance earlier in the day. Despite their nutritional merits, their potential impact on blood sugar levels necessitates moderation, particularly in the morning.

Dried figs:

Like dates, dried figs come loaded with fibre, which, while beneficial overall, can be overwhelming for the digestive system first thing in the morning. This could lead to bloating and discomfort. Consume them as a post-workout snack or pair them with nuts and yoghurt for a more gentle fibre experience.

Apricots:

Dried apricots are a great source of vitamin A, but they also contain significant amounts of sorbitol, a sugar alcohol. Sorbitol can have a laxative effect, especially when consumed on an empty stomach, which might not be ideal for everyone in the morning. Enjoy them as part of a trail mix or afternoon snack.

Prunes:

Similar to dried apricots, prunes are known for their high fibre content and laxative properties. While this can be beneficial for some, it might be too much for digestion first thing in the morning. Enjoy them as a mid-day snack or pair them with nuts and seeds for a more balanced option.

