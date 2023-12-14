Soaked vs Unsoaked Almonds: Which one is better for your health?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know whether soaked or unsoaked almonds are better for your health or not.

Almonds have been a staple in many diets for centuries, and for good reason. These tiny superfoods are packed with essential nutrients and have been linked to numerous health benefits. They are a great source of healthy fats, protein, fibre, and important vitamins and minerals like vitamin E, magnesium, and calcium. But have you ever wondered if there is a difference between soaked and unsoaked almonds? Is one better for your health than the other? In this article, we will explore the pros and cons of both soaked and unsoaked almonds to help you make an informed decision about which one is better for your health.

Soaked almonds are simply almonds that have been submerged in water for a certain period, usually between 8-12 hours. This process allows the almonds to absorb water and swell up, making them softer and easier to chew. Whereas unsoaked almonds are simply raw almonds that have not been soaked in water. They can be eaten as a snack or added to meals in various forms such as almond milk, almond butter, or almond flour.

Health Benefits of Soaked Almonds:

Soaking almonds helps break down their anti-nutrients which can cause digestive issues like bloating and discomfort.

Soaking also increases the bioavailability of nutrients in almonds, making them easier to digest and absorb.

Soaking helps reduce the phytic acid content in almonds, making it easier for your body to absorb important minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium.

Soaked almonds are easier to digest, allowing your body to absorb nutrients like vitamin E which promotes healthy skin and hair.

The increased water content in soaked almonds makes them more filling and helps curb cravings, making it easier to stick to a calorie-controlled diet.

Health Benefits of Unsoaked Almonds:

Unsoaked almonds have lower oxalate levels, making them a safer option for individuals with kidney issues.

Eating unsoaked almonds can provide an immediate energy boost, making them a perfect pre-workout snack.

Unsoaked almonds are packed with essential nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and calcium just like soaked almonds.

Which one is better for your health?

Both soaked and unsoaked almonds have their unique benefits. Soaking almonds can improve their digestibility and increase nutrient absorption, making them a better option for those with digestive issues or looking to maximize their nutrient intake. On the other hand, unsoaked almonds are convenient and provide an immediate energy boost, making them a great option for those with busy lifestyles.

It ultimately comes down to personal preference and your health goals. If you have a sensitive digestive system, soaking almonds may be a better option for you. But if you are looking for a quick and convenient snack, unsoaked almonds may be the way to go.

ALSO READ: Dark chocolate vs Milk chocolate: Which is better for your health?

Read More Lifestyle News