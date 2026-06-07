What should you eat for breakfast in summer? Here's a nutritionist's guide

New Delhi:

Summer mornings can be challenging. Rising temperatures often leave people feeling sluggish even before the day begins. During the hotter months, many tend to opt for lighter meals or skip breakfast altogether.

According to nutrition experts, breakfast becomes especially important during summer because the body needs both nourishment and hydration to cope with the heat. A balanced breakfast can support digestion, maintain energy levels and help you stay refreshed throughout the day.

Why breakfast becomes essential during summer

Hot weather increases fluid loss through sweating, which can leave people feeling tired and dehydrated.

According to Nadiya Merchant, Associate Director – Nutrition, Kellogg India, a smart summer breakfast should ideally provide a balance of carbohydrates, protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals and fluids to support overall wellbeing and help start the day right.

A simple formula for a healthy breakfast

There are many ways to create a nutritious breakfast, but one of the easiest is to combine cereal with milk and seasonal fruits.

Carbohydrates from cereals provide the body’s primary source of energy, helping people begin their day feeling active and energised. Adding milk or curd supplies protein, which is essential for maintaining muscles and bones. Fortified cereals can also provide nutrients such as B vitamins, iron and folate, while milk contributes calcium and vitamin B12.

Never forget fibre

Fibre plays an important role in digestive health, especially during summer.

Whole grains and fibre-rich foods can help increase fibre intake, support healthy digestion and contribute to overall gut wellbeing. Fibre also helps keep you feeling full for longer, reducing the temptation to reach for unhealthy snacks throughout the day.

Add seasonal fruits for extra nutrition

Summer is the perfect time to make breakfast more colourful and refreshing.

Fresh fruits such as mangoes, bananas, berries, papaya and melons add vitamins, minerals, fibre and natural sweetness to meals. Their high water content also helps support hydration, making them an ideal addition to summer breakfasts.

For variety, you can also try yoghurt parfaits, overnight oats or fruit-based smoothies.

Start hydrating at breakfast

While staying hydrated throughout the day is essential, hydration should begin first thing in the morning.

Including water-rich foods such as fruits, milk and yoghurt at breakfast can help replenish fluids lost overnight. Starting the day with a glass of water, buttermilk, coconut water or lemon water can also help restore hydration levels and prepare the body for the heat ahead.

Keep it simple

Healthy summer breakfasts do not need to be complicated. Simple combinations such as cereal with milk or curd and fresh fruits can provide a practical mix of energy, hydration and nutrition. The goal is to choose foods that leave you feeling nourished and energised rather than heavy and sluggish.

As temperatures continue to rise, a thoughtfully planned breakfast may be one of the easiest ways to support overall health and maintain energy levels throughout the day.

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