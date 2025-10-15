Should you eat roti after sabzi? The Glucose Goddess trend decoded for Indians The viral Glucose Goddess trend shows how changing the order of your meals can help control sugar spikes. Learn how to eat your Indian thali, roti, sabzi, dal, in the right order for balanced energy, better digestion, and improved blood sugar control.

New Delhi:

The internet has fallen in love with the Glucose Goddess method! It is a viral nutrition trend that claims you can control blood sugar spikes simply by changing the order in which you eat your food. So, we decided to put this in an Indian context: what should you eat first, roti or sabji?

But does eating roti after sabzi really make a difference? Turns out, it does, and science backs it up. Let's dig deeper:

What is the glucose goddess method?

The concept of Glucose Goddess method, popularised by biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, revolves around one simple idea: “The order in which you eat food changes how much your blood sugar spikes.” Her now-viral formula: “veggies first, protein and fat second, carbs last” slows down glucose absorption and prevents sugar crashes that lead to fatigue and cravings.

How it relates to Indian cuisine

Consider a common Indian thali: roti, sabzi, dal, and salad. If you begin with roti or rice, your body rapidly breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, leading to a steep sugar peak. But when you begin with fibre-rich sabzi or salad, the fibre creates a barrier that delays absorption of glucose, maintaining energy levels even. When you consume fibre first, it works as a natural barrier in your gut. It decelerates how fast sugar goes into the bloodstream and keeps your energy levels balanced.

How to have your Indian meal the correct way

Begin with salad or sabzi – the fiber slows digestion.

Proceed to dal, paneer, or curd – incorporate protein and healthy fats.

Finish with roti or rice – your body now digests carbs slowly.

Skip sweets and chai straight away – let your blood sugar levels stabilize.

Pro tip: Take a 10-minute walk after your meal: studies prove that it helps your muscles take up glucose better.

Why this approach works for everybody

You don't necessarily need to have diabetes to gain advantage. Repeated sugar spikes lead to energy crashes, crankiness, and fat storage — notably around the stomach. Over time, this cycle leads to type 2 diabetes, PCOS, and heart disease.

Researchers in a 2023 Cell Metabolism paper discovered that individuals who consumed a "fibre-first" meal sequence had 42% lower post-meal glucose spikes compared to those who consumed carbs first.

Frequent errors to avoid

Don't eliminate carbs completely, balance is important

Avoid fruit juice or sweets on an empty stomach.

Don’t sip sugary tea right after lunch or dinner.

Don’t assume order won’t matter, consistency is what works.

A simple change in how you eat can be as powerful as changing what you eat. So next time you sit down for roti-sabzi-dal, remember: veggies first, protein next, carbs last. It’s the traditional Indian way, now scientifically rebranded for the Instagram age.