Shorshe ilish makes it to TasteAtlas' Top 100 Indian foods list, check recipe here There are different recipes of Ilish, however, Shorshe Ilish tops the list. It is cooked in a pungent, flavouful mustard seed paste. This simple yet aromatic dish is best enjoyed with steamed rice. Here, check out the recipe of Shorshe Ilish.

Fish is a cultural identity for Bengalis. It is not just a part of their diet, but a staple. In most Bengali households, fish is a part of their daily diet. While there are different types of fish that are available in the market, Ilish (also known as Hilsa), holds a very special place.

Choose Fresh Hilsa

The flavour of this dish depends heavily on the quality of the fish. Hilsa from the Padma or Ganga rivers is highly prized for its oily, soft texture. Use 4–6 medium-sized pieces of fresh hilsa, cleaned but not over-washed.

Soak and Grind Mustard Seeds

2 tbsp yellow mustard + 1 tbsp black mustard (optional for extra pungency), soaked for 15 minutes. Soaking prevents bitterness and makes the paste smoother. Grind with 2 green chilies and a pinch of salt, using minimal water, into a smooth paste.

Green chilies add heat and aroma, balancing the mustard's pungency. Use 4–6 slit green chilies, as per your spice preference. Mustard oil gives the characteristic sharp flavour of Bengali cuisine. Heat the oil until it smokes to remove rawness, then cool slightly before cooking.

Process:

Heat 3–4 tbsp mustard oil.

Add a few slit green chilies.

Add the mustard paste and saute briefly with turmeric and salt.

Add ½ cup warm water to make a light gravy.

Gently place the hilsa pieces in the gravy, cover, and simmer for 10–12 minutes.

Make sure to not overcook the fish as Hilsa is delicate and can fall apart. Simmer gently on low heat until just cooked.

Serve it with steamed rice. Drizzle raw mustard oil and a fresh green chili on top before serving.

