Shilpa Shetty’s quick fried rice recipe is healthy and easy | WATCH

New Delhi:

In the context of daily cooking, Shilpa Shetty likes to keep things simple, wholesome, and practical. Recently, in one of her YouTube videos, she shared a quick veg fried rice recipe, which is not just quick and easy to make, but also healthy.

Her focus? Using brown basmati rice for added fibre and making a dish that comes together in minutes without compromising on taste.

Why Shilpa chooses brown basmati rice

Shilpa also explains that she likes brown basmati rice more than plain white rice as brown basmati rice has more fibre and mineral content.

Also, the rice cooks relatively more quickly if it is boiled in advance.

Ingredients you’ll need for fried rice

1 tablespoon of sesame oil (or any other vegetable oil)

Pre-cooked brown basmati rice

Spring onions (chopped)

1 teaspoon of fresh ginger (chopped)

2 teaspoons of garlic (chopped)

Vegetables like capsicum, broccoli, carrots, beans

Bean sprouts

1 to 1.5 teaspoons of curry powder

Salt as per taste

Black pepper as per taste

½ teaspoon of soy sauce (optional)

A little water

How to make Shilpa Shetty’s veg fried rice

You need to heat the oil in a pan and sauté spring onions in the oil.

Then add ginger and garlic to the pan and sauté them.

Add the vegetables like capsicum, broccoli, carrots, and beans to the pan. Toss them well, keeping the flame high so they retain their crunch. Add bean sprouts at this stage.

Now add the pre-cooked brown rice and mix everything together on a high flame.

Sprinkle in curry powder, which Shilpa says is the key ingredient that enhances the flavour. Add a splash of water to bring everything together.

Season with salt and pepper, and add a little soy sauce if you like. Mix well and cook briefly.

Your veg stir-fried rice is ready to serve.

How can you customise it

Shilpa suggests that you can easily adapt this dish. You can top it with a fried or scrambled egg, or add chicken if you are non-vegetarian. For vegetarian dishes, paneer or tofu can be used.

The recipe works well since it’s a quick, balanced, and versatile dish. It’s a balanced dish since it contains brown rice, which provides fibre. Also, a variety of vegetables is included. Moreover, curry powder gives the dish a different twist compared to normal fried rice.