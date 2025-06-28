Say goodbye to bloating in monsoon with these foods that help beat water retention Monsoon bloating got you down? Know the top foods that can help beat water retention and reduce discomfort.

New Delhi:

If you're feeling puffier than usual this monsoon, you're not alone. Monsoon bloating remains a popular concern—and yes, this is very much true. A drop in atmospheric pressure coupled with higher humidity levels and reduced physical activities causes the human body to retain excess water, resulting in bloating, heaviness, and discomfort.

Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietician and Wellness Coach says that nature has myriad foods to fight against the bloat instead of going for an easy remedy. You can choose to modify your diet, giving a boost to your energy and yielding lightness even when skies are devoid of sunshine.

1. Cucumber and Bottle Gourd (Lauki)

These provide water and potassium to flush sodium out, which keeps water. Drink a glass of lauki juice first thing in the morning or throw some cucumber into your salad as a cooling, de-bloating treat.

2. Ginger and Jeera (Cumin)

Ginger assists with digestion and thus reduces inflammation; cumin stimulates enzyme action. Sip either jeera water or ginger tea post every meal to fight against bloating and flatulence.

3. Bananas

Potassium-rich bananas are the ones to help the belly forget water retention. Have one banana every day to promote digestion and prevent a bloated feeling.

4. Dahi (Curd)

With the monsoon affecting digestion, probiotic curd helps and promotes healthy gut bacteria. Homemade dahi is good to go, sprinkled with rock salt or ajwain for enhanced effects.

5. Barley Water

This one is an excellent treat during the monsoon season. It is light, diuretic, and diminishes water retention. It's light, diuretic, and good for toxifying water retention. Boil barley in water, strain, and sip throughout the day.

Other tips to remember

Avoid excessive salt and processed foods; these are the main culprits that cause bloating.

Ditch those carbonated beverages, as they may worsen gas and bloating.

Keep moving your body. Stretching, or a bit of yoga, will all help with circulation and lessen the fluid retention.

Monsoon bloating is common, but the good news is it is completely manageable. With the right foods and habits, you can naturally combat bloating and stay fit throughout the season.

