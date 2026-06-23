Tired of chips? Sanjeev Kapoor's masala makhana recipe is crunchy, spicy and ready in minutes

New Delhi:

In times of hunger pangs, one of the first things that comes to mind is a pack of chips. While they do fulfil the purpose, sometimes they might not be the best option. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared an easy snack recipe that tastes equally delicious while offering the benefits of makhana as well.

Through a video posted on his widely followed "Phataphat" series on Instagram, Kapoor showcased the preparation of Masala Makhana. His message was simple: "Jab bhi crunchy khane ka man ho, toh har baar chips hi kyun? Aaj banate hain Masala Makhana."

Why makhana is becoming a favourite healthy snack

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, has long been a staple in Indian kitchens. It has become increasingly popular in recent times owing to its versatility and nutritional value.

Nutritious and naturally light, makhana can be used to prepare various healthy snacks that are both sweet and savoury. Moreover, its mild flavour makes it an excellent base that pairs well with a variety of spice mixes.

As Kapoor suggests, it takes just a little masala and some crunch to create an enjoyable snack.

What sets masala makhana apart?

While packaged snacks tend to contain preservatives along with excess sodium, this recipe allows you to have complete control over both the flavour and the ingredients.

A blend of black salt, red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and crushed black pepper is used to create a tangy and spicy seasoning for the makhana. Additionally, citric acid adds a slight zing to the snack.

The result is a snack that is crunchy, flavourful and difficult to stop eating.

How to make Sanjeev Kapoor's masala makhana

Ingredients

2 cups puffed lotus seeds (makhana)

½ tsp citric acid

1 tsp black salt

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp crushed black peppercorns

Salt to taste

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp chaat masala

2 tsp ghee

Method

Heat a pan and dry roast the makhana on low heat for 5-6 minutes until crisp. Take citric acid in a mortar. Add black salt, red chilli powder, crushed black peppercorns, salt, roasted cumin powder and chaat masala. Crush coarsely. Add ghee to the roasted makhana and roast for another 2-3 minutes. Transfer the makhana to a bowl. Add 1½ tablespoons of the prepared spice mix and toss well. Let it cool completely before serving or storing in an airtight container.

An easy-to-make snack that's easy to love

The best part about this dish is how simple it is to prepare. It requires only a handful of ingredients, takes very little time to make and can be stored for later consumption. Whether you are looking for a companion to your evening tea, a movie-night snack or an alternative to unhealthy chips, this recipe can come in handy.

Sometimes, simplicity is the reason behind a recipe's popularity. The perfect combination of crunch, spice and flavour in this masala makhana recipe is proof of that.

Also read: Sabja seeds in summer: 4 surprising benefits and 2 refreshing recipes