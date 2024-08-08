Samosa to Vada Pav: 5 mouth-watering snacks to make your monsoon rains enjoyable

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 mouth-watering snacks to enjoy during monsoon rains

The monsoon season in India is not just about the refreshing rains and the pleasant weather; it's also about indulging in delectable snacks that perfectly complement the ambiance. And now the season is in full swing, so what better way to enjoy the cozy rains than with a plate of crispy, spicy, and oh-so-satisfying Indian snacks! From the flaky, savoury goodness of samosas to the crispy, flavourful delight of vada pav, we've got you covered with 5 mouth-watering Indian snacks that will make your monsoon days a culinary dream come true.

1. Pakoras (Fritters)

There's nothing like biting into a hot, crispy pakora while listening to the pitter-patter of raindrops. These deep-fried fritters can be made with various vegetables like potatoes, onions, spinach, and even paneer (cottage cheese). The batter, made from gram flour and spices, gives them a perfect crunchy texture. Serve them hot with a side of tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney for an added zing.

2. Samosas

Samosas are another popular snack that can make any rainy day better. These pastry pockets are stuffed with a spicy mixture of potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. They are then deep-fried to golden perfection. The crisp, flaky exterior combined with the flavorful filling makes samosas an all-time favorite. Pair them with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for a delightful experience.

3. Bhutta (Roasted Corn)

A monsoon classic, bhutta is a must-have snack during the rainy season. Fresh corn on the cob is roasted over an open flame until the kernels are charred and smoky. It is then rubbed with a mixture of salt, red chili powder, and lemon juice, enhancing its natural sweetness. The result is a smoky, spicy, and tangy treat that is simple yet incredibly satisfying.

4. Vada Pav

Often referred to as the Indian burger, vada pav is a popular street food from Mumbai. It consists of a spicy potato fritter (vada) sandwiched between a soft bun (pav), and is usually served with green chutney and dry garlic chutney. The combination of the soft bun and the spicy, crispy vada makes vada pav a comforting snack perfect for rainy days.

5. Chai and Biscuits

No monsoon experience is complete without a steaming cup of chai (tea). Brewed with spices like ginger, cardamom, and cloves, chai is a warming beverage that pairs wonderfully with a variety of biscuits. Dunking biscuits like Parle-G, Marie, or even homemade cookies into hot chai is a simple pleasure that can make rainy days cozy and enjoyable.

The monsoon season in India brings with it a craving for warm, comforting snacks. These five snacks not only satisfy those cravings but also add to the joy of the rainy season. So, the next time it rains, whip up these delicious treats and make your monsoon moments truly special.

