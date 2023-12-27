Samosa to Chyawanprash: 5 Indian foods ban in other countries

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 Indian foods ban in other countries

Food in India is not just a means of sustenance; it represents our history, culture, and heritage. India, a land of diverse culinary delights, boasts a range of unique and delicious food items. However, it may come as a surprise that many of these desi delicacies are banned in foreign countries. In this article, we will explore 5 popular Indian foods that have faced restrictions outside India, offering a glimpse into the fascinating world of food regulations and cultural differences.

Samosa: A symbol of controversy

Samosa, the beloved deep-fried snack filled with a delectable mixture of potatoes and spices, is a staple in Indian cuisine. However, in Somalia, the consumption of samosas has been banned since 2011. The triangular shape of the samosa is deemed offensive by the 'Al-Shabaab group,' as it symbolizes the Christian Holy Trinity. Violating this law can lead to severe punishment. It's a stark reminder of how the cultural significance of a food item can vary across different regions.

Ghee: A Nutritious Controversy

Ghee, a clarified butter widely used in Indian cooking and revered for its health benefits, is considered a superfood in India. However, in the United States, it is a banned product. The Food and Drug Administration has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with ghee, including high blood pressure, heart attacks, and obesity. This stark contrast in the perception of ghee highlights the cultural nuances and varying dietary preferences across different countries.

Ketchup: The battle of culinary identity

Ketchup, the ubiquitous condiment that adds tanginess to a variety of dishes, is a beloved accompaniment in Indian cuisine. However, in France, the use of ketchup is restricted, particularly in school cafeterias. The French government aims to preserve the integrity of French cuisine and prevent its ‘Americanisation.’ This ban reflects the cultural value placed on traditional flavours and culinary heritage.

Chyawanprash: A nutritional paradox

Chyawanprash, a traditional Indian food supplement known for its immune-boosting properties, has been consumed in India for centuries. However, in Canada, the sale and distribution of Chyawanprash have been banned since 2005. The ban was imposed due to the presence of high levels of lead and mercury in the product, raising concerns about its safety for consumption.

Jelly Mini Cups: A Sticky Situation

Jelly mini cups, a sugary delight cherished by many, are banned in the UK and the rest of the European Union. The ban stems from concerns over the use of a food additive called E425, also known as konjac or konjac gum. This thickening agent can pose a choking hazard, particularly for children and older individuals. The ban serves as a reminder of the importance placed on consumer safety and well-being.

