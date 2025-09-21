Sabudana khichdi Navratri recipe: How to make it non-sticky and full of flavour This Navratri, cook sabudana khichdi like a pro! Try these easy hacks to make it fluffy, non-sticky, and vrat-friendly — full of crunch and festive flavour.

Navratri is here, and so is the endless excitement of Garba nights, festive vibes, and of course, vrat-friendly food! One dish that always makes it to the fasting menu is sabudana khichdi. Comforting, light, and filling, but let’s be honest, sometimes it turns into one big sticky lump.

Don't panic, we've got you covered! With a few clever hacks, you can make sabudana khichdi that's light, non-sticky, and full of flavour. Let's go through it step by step so you can relish the ultimate Navratri dish.

Perfect sabudana khichdi recipe: no clumps, just festive vibes

Step 1: Soak it smart

Sabudana pearls require precisely the right amount of water. Rinse them 2–3 times to get rid of starch, then soak in equal amounts of water (1 cup sabudana = 1 cup water). Leave overnight or 5–6 hours. Test it by pressing a pearl — if it’s soft, you’re ready to cook.

Step 2: Add the crunch

What makes khichdi fun is the crunch! Roast peanuts and keep them handy. Add green chillies, curry leaves, boiled potatoes, and cumin for that desi flavour. And yes, only use sendha namak (rock salt) during fasts.

Step 3: Cook with patience

Heat the ghee, toss in cumin, chillies, curry leaves, and potatoes. Add sabudana and peanuts, then cook on medium heat. Stir gently; you want the pearls to stay intact and separate. Remember, covering the pan means instant stickiness.

Step 4: Give it a zing

Finish with lemon juice and coriander leaves. The result? Fluffy, glossy sabudana pearls that taste light yet indulgent, basically, Navratri perfection on a plate.

Quick tips to avoid clumps in sabudana khichdi

Stick to the 1:1 soaking rule.

Roast and mix peanuts well for separation.

Stir gently, don’t overmix.

Always keep the flame on medium.

Making the perfect sabudana khichdi isn’t rocket science; it’s all about timing and texture. Nail the soak, roast those peanuts, and don’t rush the cooking. This Navratri, skip the sticky mess and serve up a khichdi that looks as good as it tastes.

