Sabja seeds in summer: 4 surprising benefits and 2 refreshing recipes

New Delhi:

With the summer heat setting in, the search for ways to stay cool and hydrated begins. While seasonal fruits and chilled drinks often take centre stage when it comes to staying refreshed and energised, there is one traditional ingredient that has remained a summer favourite for generations: sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds.

These tiny yet versatile seeds have long been added to sherbets, falooda and other cooling beverages. According to Marisha Baurai, Food Innovation Technologist at Farmley, sabja seeds offer several health benefits that make them an excellent addition to a summer diet, from supporting hydration to aiding digestion.

Here's why sabja seeds deserve a place in your summer diet

They help keep you hydrated

One of the biggest reasons sabja seeds are popular during summer is their ability to absorb several times their weight in water. Once soaked, they develop a soft, jelly-like coating that not only adds texture to drinks but also helps support hydration throughout the day.

They support digestion

Sabja seeds are a good source of dietary fibre, which helps support healthy digestion. Their fibre content may also promote a feeling of fullness, helping you stay satisfied for longer.

They pair well with summer ingredients

Unlike ingredients with strong flavours, sabja seeds have a mild, neutral taste.

This makes them incredibly versatile and easy to combine with watermelon, pineapple, citrus fruits, tender coconut and fresh herbs such as mint.

They take only minutes to prepare

Perhaps their biggest advantage is how easy they are to use.

Simply soak them in water for 10 to 15 minutes. Once ready, they can be added to drinks, smoothies, desserts or fruit bowls without any cooking.

Refreshing sabja recipes to try this summer

Watermelon, mint and lemongrass sabja cooler

Best for: A refreshing afternoon pick-me-up

Ingredients

2 cups watermelon, cubed

1 tbsp soaked basil seeds

4-5 mint leaves

1 stalk lemongrass, lightly crushed

Juice of ½ lemon (optional)

Ice cubes

Method

Simmer the crushed lemongrass in half a cup of water for five minutes. Allow it to cool and strain.

Blend the watermelon until smooth. Mix the watermelon juice with the lemongrass infusion, soaked basil seeds and torn mint leaves.

Add ice cubes and a squeeze of lemon if desired. Let the drink sit for five minutes before serving.

Pineapple and coconut tropical sabja refresher

Best for: A naturally sweet and hydrating summer drink

Ingredients

1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

1 cup tender coconut water

Flesh of 1 tender coconut, chopped

1 tbsp soaked basil seeds

4-5 mint leaves

1 stalk lemongrass, lightly bruised

Method

Steep the bruised lemongrass in half a cup of hot water for 10 minutes. Cool and strain.

Blend half the pineapple with the coconut water until smooth.

Pour into glasses and add the remaining pineapple chunks, coconut flesh, soaked basil seeds, mint leaves and the lemongrass infusion.

Serve chilled.

Also read: Gut health made simple: Doctor ranks fruits from best to worst for fibre