Rose petal infusions to lemongrass tea; try these herbal infusions that can keep you energised and cool

As summer sets in, reaching for an iced coffee can feel like second nature. The cold caffeine hit is quick and satisfying but it doesn’t last long. What follows is often a crash: dehydration, acidity and jittery fatigue. However, there’s a more balanced way to stay cool and energised, one of them is rooted in ancient wellness practices and backed by modern insights - herbal infusions.
Unlike caffeine-heavy drinks that stimulate and spike, herbal brews work with the body. Akshi Khandelwal, Founder & CEO, Butterfly Ayurveda says that these brews cool from the inside out, aid digestion and support long-term vitality without draining your energy reserves. Here are some herbal infusions that can keep you energised and cool.
- Peppermint tea is a summer classic. Its menthol component provides a natural cooling effect while soothing the gut and easing heat-induced irritability. Served iced or cold with a touch of honey, it makes for a perfect mid-afternoon refresher.
- Lemongrass tea is light, citrusy and calming. It supports the digestive system, eases bloating and strengthens immunity. You can sip it post-lunch or early evening as it aids the body’s natural rhythms.
- Rose petal infusions not only regulate internal heat but also calm the nervous system and balance the digestive fire. Floral and mildly sweet, a chilled rose tea can offer emotional and physical relief on overheated days.
- Spiced buttermilk can also be effective. Balanced with digestive herbs and customised to individual body types, this probiotic-rich drink supports gut health and provides lasting hydration which is ideal alongside or after a summer meal.
- Juices can also serve as functional coolants. Pomegranate juice is rich in iron and antioxidants, strengthens the heart and improves haemoglobin levels. It is great for morning consumption.
- Detox blend with beets, citrus and herbs can help liver function while keeping the body light. For those recovering from fatigue or illness, a simple glass of sweet lime juice gives vitamin C, improves digestion and improves energy levels.
ALSO READ: Acne to digestive problems: Unusual signs of high stress levels that you should take note of