Rose Day 2025: Try these rose-flavoured desserts to celebrate the day

Valentine's Week is a week-long celebration of love which begins on February 7 and ends on February 14. The first day of the week is celebrated as Rose Day which falls on February 7. On this day, couples share their feelings for one another by giving a rose to their partner.

Each couple has their way of celebrating the day, from dinner dates to shopping to long drives and more. To make the day more sweeter and lovely, you can try different types of rose-flavoured desserts. Here are some rose-flavoured desserts to celebrate rose day.

Rose Macarons

These delicate treats are perfect for enjoying the rose flavour. You can infuse the macarons with rose water in the shell and use rose-flavoured buttercream as a filling. The combination of crunchy shells and soft and fragrant filling will be a crowd-pleaser.

Rose Panna Cotta

This is a creamy and smooth dessert which can be infused with rose water or rose petals for a floral twist. Top it with fresh berries or candied rose petals to enhance both the flavour and presentation.

Rose Kulfi

Kulfi is a rich and frozen dessert. Adding rose water to the mixture gives it a floral note. You can combine it with pistachios or cardamom for added flavour and enjoy this delicious treat.

Rose Cupcakes

Soft and moist cupcakes with a subtle rose flavour can be paired with a rose-flavoured buttercream. A simple decoration of edible rose petals or a dusting of powdered sugar will improve the beauty and aroma.

Turkish Delight/ Lokum

This is a traditional Middle Eastern sweet that is made with sugar, cornstarch and rose water. The chewy and jelly-like texture and delicate rose flavour make it a perfect treat for Rose Day.

Rose Sandesh

While sandesh is quite a popular dessert, give it a twist by adding rose flavor to the sweet Indian delicacy. To the mix of chenna and sugar, add a few drops of rose water or water essence. This will give the dessert a different flavour and you can top it with pistachios.

